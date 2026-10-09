City’s giant firework display moves to a new location

Nation.Cymru staff

A massive fireworks show which regularly attracts thousands of residents, families and students every year has a new home.

Swansea’s spectacular fireworks display has found a magical new location at Singleton Park.

The city’s iconic green heart is coming alive on November 5 as the new home for the much-loved annual fireworks display.

The show is moving from St Helen’s Ground to Singleton Park, providing an exciting new home for one of Swansea’s biggest nights of family entertainment.

The move will allow the event to make use of one of the city’s premier outdoor event spaces, offering plenty of room for visitors to enjoy an evening of entertainment, food, family fun and a spectacular fireworks finale.

New for this year, is a dazzling laser display adding an extra touch of magic to the evening, complementing the theme and creating an unforgettable visual experience.

Inspired by myths and magic, this year’s event will transport visitors into a world of fantasy and wonder, with themed entertainment and activities creating a magical atmosphere ahead of the main display.

Advance tickets start from just £4 through the event’s Passport to Leisure (PTL) scheme, helping ensure the fireworks display remains accessible to as many people as possible.

Standard adult admission is £6 and family tickets are also available from just £13 for a family of 4, offering excellent value for those attending together.

Gates will open at 5pm, with pre-show entertainment beginning at 5.30pm before the main fireworks display lights up the night sky at 7.30pm.

The closest event parking is at Singleton Lacrosse Field and the Recreation Ground. You’re advised to arrive early, plan your journey and allow plenty of time as thousands will be heading to the park for the event.

Councillor Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said: “We’re excited to be bringing this year’s fireworks display to Singleton Park, which provides a fantastic new home for one of Swansea’s most popular annual events.

“Singleton Park is an excellent location and will provide a safe space for what promises to be a magical evening of entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display for all ages to enjoy.

“By attending an organised display, families can enjoy Bonfire Night safely, leaving the fireworks to the professionals while spending quality time together.

“The fireworks display is always a highlight of Swansea’s autumn events calendar and is part of an exciting season of events across the city.”

Later in November visitors can look forward to the award-winning Swansea Christmas Parade, Swansea Winter Wonderland, and a packed programme of festive activities that help make Swansea a great place to visit and enjoy throughout the winter months.

Full parking and travel information is available HERE

Advance tickets for the show itself are on sale now and are available HERE

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