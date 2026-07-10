Crowd’s emotional tribute to Bonnie Tyler with giant singalong at Cardiff Castle

Nation.Cymru staff

A heartfelt tribute to Bonnie Tyler was paid ahead of the Billy Ocean show at Cardiff Castle last night with thousands joining in a massive rendition of her classic global hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

It was a moment of loving reflection for the late Welsh star following news of her death, aged 75.

An image of Bonnie was displayed on the screens ahead of the show while her hit song played out with the crowd joining in.

The Welsh pop star, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, died just months after she was treated in intensive care after being placed in an induced coma following an emergency intestinal surgery.

Bonnie Tyler died “unexpectedly” in hospital in Portugal where she was being treated for an illness, her family said in a statement on her website.

The statement said: “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

Many stars paid tribute to the Welsh singer including a beautiful post from Catherine Zeta-Jones, who was close friends with the singer.

BILLY OCEAN AT CARDIFF CASTLE

Music legend Billy Ocean brought a hit-filled night of nostalgia and feelgood anthems to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle as the chart-topping star headlined the historic venue.

The GRAMMY-winning singer rolled back the years with an unforgettable set packed with classics from across his incredible career, opening with One World before moving through favourites including Love Really Hurts Without You, Nights (Feel Like Getting Down), Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car, Suddenly and Loverboy.

One of the evening’s standout moments came during Red Light Spells Danger with thousands of voices joining in, turning the castle grounds into a huge singalong.

The hits continued with The Colour of Love and a cover of No Woman, No Cry, before a closing run of more crowd favourites including When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, Daylight and Caribbean Queen.

Earlier in the evening, very special guest Marti Pellow took to the stage for a singalong-filled set packed with familiar favourites. The former Wet Wet Wet frontman delighted fans with performances of Wishing I Was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery, Goodnight Girl, Angel Eyes, Temptation and Love Is All Around.

Opening the night was rising Welsh DJ star Katie Owen.

TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle continues Friday with Bastille.

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(ALL IMAGES DEPOT LIVE)

TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026

JUL 10 – Bastille + Arthur Hill + Sofia Camar

JUL 11 – David Gray + The Divine Comedy

JUL 16 – Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction

JUL 18 – Sammy Virji + Salute + Silva Bumpa + Arthi b2b Saint Ludo + Yemz + Lucas Alexander

JUL 24 – Self Esteem + Kae Tempest + Joshua Idehen

JUL 25 – Depot in the Castle – The Wombats + Sugababes + Red Rum Club + Ben Ellis + Afro Cluster + The Family Battenberg + Ian Davies

JUL 26 – David Byrne + Anna Calvi

JUL 30 – Biffy Clyro + English Teacher + Humour

JUL 31 – The Streets + Casisdead + Jimothy Lacoste

AUG 1 – Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack

AUG 2 – Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH

AUG 14 – Hollywood Vampires + The Damned

AUG 15 – Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som

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