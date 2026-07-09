‘My heart is broken’ Catherine Zeta-Jones’ beautiful tribute to Bonnie Tyler

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has posted a moving tribute to Bonnie Tyler after the Welsh singer died aged 75.

The actress wrote how Tyler sang at her wedding and was such a big part of her life.

Zeta-Jones wrote on her Instagram: ‘My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away. Bonnie was married to my cousin and has been such a part of my life.

‘We are photographed here together the night before my wedding. She sang and rocked it at my wedding. An extraordinary woman with vocals to match. A one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met.

‘Thank you Bonnie for the joy you brought so many. Sleep tight beautiful lady. We shall forever ‘Keep A Welcome In The Hillsides’ of Wales for you. Sending my love to Robert and the family. God Bless💔🙏🏻’

Best known for her hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart the news of Tyler’s death was announced in a statement on her website.

The Welsh pop star, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, died just months after she was treated in intensive care after being placed in an induced coma following an emergency intestinal surgery.

Bonnie Tyler died “unexpectedly” in hospital in Portugal where she was being treated for an illness, her family said in a statement on her website.

The statement said: “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

It was announced in May that the singer was taken to hospital near her home in Faro for an emergency operation.

Tyler was due to perform at the Sunshine Festival in Worcester this summer, along with a number of European dates, and was also booked to perform at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on December 17.

Known for her distinctive husky voice, Tyler came to prominence with the release of her 1977 album The World Starts Tonight and its singles “Lost in France” and “More Than a Lover”. Her 1977 single “It’s a Heartache” reached number four on the UK Singles Chart, and number three on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In the 1980s, Tyler ventured into rock music with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman. He wrote Tyler’s biggest hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, the lead single from her 1983 UK chart-topping album Faster Than the Speed of Night. Steinman also wrote Tyler’s other major 1980s hit “Holding Out for a Hero”. Her other successful singles during this period include “Here She Comes” from the 1984 soundtrack to Metropolis and “If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man)”, written by Desmond Child and produced by Steinman. She had success in mainland Europe during the 1990s with Dieter Bohlen, who wrote and produced her hit “Bitterblue”.

In 2003, Tyler re-recorded “Total Eclipse of the Heart” with singer Kareen Antonn. Their bilingual duet, titled “Si demain… (Turn Around)”, topped the French charts.

Earlier this year – over 40 years since its release – the original song passed the billion streams mark on Spotify.

Rocks and Honey was released in 2013 and features the single “Believe in Me”, which she performed representing the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, Sweden. After reuniting with the producer David Mackay, she released Between the Earth and the Stars (2019) and The Best Is Yet to Come (2021).

Tyler’s work earned her three Grammy Award nominations and three Brit Award nominations (including twice for British Female Solo Artist), among other accolades. In 2022, she was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to music.

Her singles “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “It’s a Heartache” have estimated sales of over 6 million units each, and are among the best-selling singles of all time.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister of Wales, paid tribute to Bonnie Tyler in a statement on social media, describing her as a “true icon”.

He said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bonnie Tyler.

“Wales has lost a true icon, whose music brought joy to so many.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans across the world.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens also paid an emotional tribute to the singer on X, and said she was “so sad” to hear about the death of a “Welsh music icon” – who she described as “the sound of my teenage years”.

Broadcaster Carol Vorderman has said pop star Bonnie Tyler was a “legend” in their home country Wales who will be “very sorely missed”.

Vorderman, 65, is among the famous faces and fans to have paid tribute to the Total Eclipse Of The Heart singer and “Welsh icon” after her death aged 75.

The TV personality shared a video to Instagram on Thursday in which she remembered “extraordinary” Tyler.

Vorderman said: “I’m a Welsh woman and believe me, in Wales, Bonnie Tyler is regarded as a legend – particularly amongst women.

“She was extraordinary. I met her a number of times, she was very real. She was always laughing, was asking questions, always having a good time.

“It’s difficult to explain if you don’t live in Wales that Bonnie represented something to us, and she will be very, very sorely missed.”

Beneath the post, Vorderman wrote a lengthy message saying it is “difficult to describe how much of a legend she and her music became, particularly in my generation where we had to fight for almost everything in terms of women’s rights”.

She added: “She was this super cool rock chick with wild hair and without apology.”

Tyler’s long-time guitarist Matt Prior remembered her as a “kind and caring lady”, and said the opportunity to work with her “changed the course of my life”.

He wrote a lengthy message on Instagram recounting his experiences with Tyler, calling her “a force of nature with an incredible voice responsible for worldwide iconic songs”.

Referring to her distinct husky vocals, Prior said he had “never heard a voice like it” and said he “will never forget the first time we rehearsed Total Eclipse”.

He added: “She would underplay some of her achievements, she opened the Grammys, she met everybody from royalty, to rock stars, film stars and even the Pope, none of it changed her.

“Worldwide number one singles and number one albums.

“She gave me the opportunity to produce a major label album, to mix a live gig for TV, gave me space to play, and the messages to me from her are full of compliments and love hearts after gigs.”

Concluding the post, he thanked Tyler for the opportunities she gave him and said he will “miss playing those songs on those stages, but more than that I will miss you”.

Rocker Bryan Adams, known for hits such as (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, remembered “dear Bonnie Tyler” in a post on X.

He wrote: “She had such a great voice and I’ll always be grateful of her beautiful version of Straight From The Heart. Thanks Bonnie. RIP.”

Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth also paid tribute on X, saying he was “deeply saddened” by her death and that Wales “lost a true icon whose music brought joy to so many”.

The Utilita Arena Cardiff, a venue which Tyler performed at multiple times in her decades-long career, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Bonnie Tyler.

“We have fond memories of seeing her perform at the Arena in 2009 and 2012. She will forever be a vital part of the Welsh music landscape.”

Tyler, who represented the UK in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Believe In Me, has also been remembered by the BBC.

In a statement sent to the Press Association, the BBC Eurovision team said: “Bonnie was a music legend and we were truly honoured that such an iconic performer represented the UK.

“Behind the scenes she was humble, huge fun and very kind. She brought energy to the contest and was a joy to spend time with. We all have such fond memories.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go to Bonnie’s family.”

Tyler had been a supporter of the Wales Air Ambulance and the charity praised the singer for making a “lasting difference for patients across Wales”.

The charity said on Instagram: “It is with profound sadness that we have heard of the passing of Bonnie Tyler.

“Her last visit took place earlier this year, and she brought joy every time she joined us.

“We are deeply grateful for the time and energy she shared with us – a global icon who was passionate about Wales and its people.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with Bonnie’s family, friends and all who knew and loved her.”

Neath Port Talbot Mayor, Cllr Alan Lockyer and Council Leader, Cllr Steve Hunt paid ​tribute to Bonnie Tyler:

“We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bonnie Tyler. Starting out as Gaynor Hopkins, a talented young lady from Skewen, her journey from humble beginnings to worldwide stardom was an inspiration to so many.

“This year marked 15 years since Bonnie was granted Freedom of the Borough of Neath Port Talbot during a ceremony at the

Princess Royal Theatre, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the music industry as well as being a global

ambassador for the area.

“Bonnie Tyler always spoke very fondly about her roots and continued to be a cherished and celebrated figure locally.

“Our thoughts are with Gaynor’s family and the millions of Bonnie Tyler fans around the world.”