Exclusive behind the scenes images of Michael Sheen and the cast of Our Town

Acclaimed photographer Jon Pountney has documented Welsh National Theatre’s inaugural production Our Town at The Grand Theatre in Swansea with a series of beautifully atmospheric black and white photos.

The images which can be seen for the first time here show the camaraderie of the cast as they come together for a landmark moment in Welsh theatre.

Welsh National Theatre’s inaugural production is a fresh take on Thornton Wilder’s beloved classic Our Town featuring an all-Welsh cast led by Michael Sheen.

The co-production with Rose Theatre, which opened in Swansea on 16 January, stars Michael Sheen as the Stage Manager, the narrator who guides the audience through everyday life in the small community of Grover’s Corners, told through a Welsh lens.

Surrounding Sheen is an accomplished all-Welsh company of performers bringing Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play to life.

Rithvik Andugula takes on the role of milkman Howie Newsome, while Peter Devlin portrays George Gibbs and Yasemin Özdemir appears as Emily Webb. Aisha-May Hunte plays Wally Webb, with Rebecca Killick as Rebecca Gibbs and Rhodri Meilir as Mr Webb.

Directed by Swansea-born Francesca Goodridge, with Doctor Who creator Russell T Davies as creative associate and Pádraig Cusack as executive producer, this interpretation stays true to Wilder’s lyrical text while offering visual and emotional clarity that has already resonated with audiences

Speaking about the production, Michael Sheen said: “Our Town is a play about life, love and community. That’s what matters to us in Wales; that’s what matters to me. It’s a play that compels us to celebrate the everyday, to hold the ones we cherish.

“I can’t think of a better play to welcome audiences around Wales and in London to the Welsh National Theatre, along with our co-production partners The Rose Theatre.”

Our Town continues its run at Venue Cymru in Llandudno and Theatr Clwyd in Mold, with a longer season scheduled at London’s Rose Theatre later this year.

To book tickets and find out more click HERE

MORE:

Our Town: First look at Welsh adaption of classic production starring Michael Sheen