Fans gather to bid farewell to Ianto’s Shrine but is it the end?

Fans of Torchwood and Doctor Who gathered together in Cardiff Bay on the weekend to bid farewell to an iconic tourist attraction which has attracted visitors from around the world.

Ianto’s Shrine in Mermaid Quay has become a focal point for sci-fi fans who have descended on the unique tourist attraction since it was created in 2009, but fans were upset when it was announced that the shrine would be removed by the end of this month.

The shrine dedicated to the fictional character Ianto Jones – played by Welsh actor Gareth David-Lloyd, was established after the character’s death in a 2009 episode of Torchwood.

Fans often leave tributes in the form of notes, photos, flowers, and memorabilia. It began as an impromptu memorial at a location used to depict the Torchwood Institute, where the Doctor Who-linked TV series was filmed. A common theme for tributes is LGBTQ stories, as Ianto was in a same-sex relationship in Torchwood. Other memorabilia left at the shrine reference Torchwood’s identity as a Welsh TV show.

A petition launched to Save Ianto’s Shrine has received thousands of signatures with many of those who signed the petition expressing their disappointment at the decision and detailing how much it meant to them.

However, there is hope that the Shrine will be saved with renowned Welsh artist Nathan Wyburn posting this cryptic message on Instagram.

And with that… IANTO’S SHRINE comes to an end… or does it? Follow @nathanwyburnart for the NEXT STEP! 👀

Carole Anne-Hillman who has been maintaining the shrine for almost a decade, spoke of her disappointment at the decision to remove the attraction on X. She wrote: ‘Really sad news, afraid. Ianto’s Shrine is being taken down the end of April. I will try and take off cups and other small items. It is really sad. I’ve looked after the Shrine for almost 10 years, and I’m devastated.

“It became part of my life, eight times a year. Now all I’m left with are fond memories and a back bedroom filled with decorations

“I hope what they plan to replace it with, is worth losing thousands of visitors, who come to Cardiff every year, just to visit Ianto’s Shrine.”

The decorations I put up on Ianto's Shrine over the years… pic.twitter.com/j8Ninm2i7o — Ianto's Shrine 16 (@wallforianto15) March 4, 2026

Mermaid Quay management told Hillman that the shrine would be removed at the end of April, with the decision reportedly made due to health and safety concerns from rotting wood and rusting ironwork on the shrine.

A spokesperson for Mermaid Quay confirmed the removal but added it hoped to explore a new way of marking Ianto’s Shrine: “We can confirm that Ianto’s shrine at Mermaid Quay will be taken down whilst we carry out maintenance work.

“This work is required to ensure the lower boardwalk continues to provide a wonderful experience for all our visitors. We hope to work with the local community to explore a new plaque for Ianto once the maintenance works have completed.”

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‘Ianto’ gives emotional reaction to removal of much-loved Ianto’s Shrine