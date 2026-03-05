‘Ianto’ gives emotional reaction to removal of much-loved Ianto’s Shrine

The actor Gareth David-Lloyd has given his reaction to the removal of a shrine in memory of his Torchwood character Ianto Jones.

Speaking to Radio Times, the Welshman explained how much the shrine has meant to him and had ‘kept him going’ in both his personal and professional life.

He said: The shrine has been, besides the fact it’s a bit bonkers, it’s been a reminder for me all these years, through a lot of hard times, through times when I felt like whether I was going to carry on acting, those times where you don’t feel like anyone wants to employ you or even consider you for something. It’s a reminder, you know, that the work that I’ve done, has mattered to somebody, somebody somewhere, and it’s kept me going.

“It’s always been close to my heart in that in that way. So a big thank you to Carol-Anne (Hillman, who has maintained the shrine) and everyone involved with it, its upkeep and looking after it and visiting it and posting about it, posting pictures with themselves.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with that, because it’s kept me going quite a few ways.”

Fans of Torchwood and Doctor Who voiced their anger and disappointment at plans to remove the iconic tourist attraction in Cardiff Bay which has attracted visitors from around the world.

The shrine in Mermaid Quay has become a focal point for sci-fi fans who have descended on the unique tourist attraction since it was created in 2009.

The shrine dedicated to the fictional character Ianto Jones – played by Welsh actor Gareth David-Lloyd, was established after the character’s death in a 2009 episode of Torchwood.

Fans often leave tributes in the form of notes, photos, flowers, and memorabilia. It began as an impromptu memorial at a location used to depict the Torchwood Institute, where the Doctor Who-linked TV series was filmed. A common theme for tributes is LGBTQ stories, as Ianto was in a same-sex relationship in Torchwood. Other memorabilia left at the shrine reference Torchwood’s identity as a Welsh TV show.

A petition launched to Save Ianto’s Shrine has received almost 2,000 signatures with many of those who have signed the petition expressing their disappointment at the decision and detailing how much it meant to them.

Will from Parramatta wrote: I’m from Australia, over 24 hours travel from Cardiff. I planned to visit in 2028 and see the shrine, but I won’t be able to if it gets taken down. This place represents a long-lasting, passionate community and still has dedicated fans invested in its survival. Please save our shrine, or at least save the pictures and gifts so it can be recreated close by.

Dave from Stoke-on-Trent said: If the shrine goes then so will the Torchwood and Doctor Who fans from all over the world..! I last visited the shrine for my Birthday in 2024 and looking at it makes you feel apart of a community. It was also my first time in Cardiff and one of those many reasons I came here. It’s the many people who have taken pictures and traveled far and wide to see this shrine would make it mental for seeing it disappear for good. Repair it or make it better for all Doctor Who & Torchwood fans. This is our opportunity to actually save Ianto. Don’t let this amazing space be taken away. #SaveIantosshrine

Kieran, from Rochester added: I visited the shrine in 2013 when on holiday. Whilst it is a shame it is in a state of degradation it would be worth the people of Cardiff City Council & Those in charge of the Cardiff Bay Area to preserve or protect this landmark. Since Doctor Who returned to screens in 2005, The Cardiff Bay Area has been a tourism hotspot for Fans. With the loss of the experience in 2017. Ianto’s Shrine is one of the last Who based vestiges of the area. To lose this would be a loss for tourism to Cardiff.

Carole Anne-Hillman who has been maintaining the shrine for almost a decade, spoke of her disappointment at the decision on X. She wrote: ‘Really sad news, afraid. Ianto’s Shrine is being taken down the end of April. I will try and take off cups and other small items. It is really sad. I’ve looked after the Shrine for almost 10 years, and I’m devastated.

“It became part of my life, eight times a year. Now all I’m left with are fond memories and a back bedroom filled with decorations

“I hope what they plan to replace it with, is worth losing thousands of visitors, who come to Cardiff every year, just to visit Ianto’s Shrine.”

Mermaid Quay management told Hillman that the shrine would be removed at the end of April, with the decision reportedly made due to health and safety concerns from rotting wood and rusting ironwork on the shrine.

A spokesperson for Mermaid Quay confirmed the removal but added it hoped to explore a new way of marking Ianto’s Shrine: “We can confirm that Ianto’s shrine at Mermaid Quay will be taken down whilst we carry out maintenance work.

“This work is required to ensure the lower boardwalk continues to provide a wonderful experience for all our visitors. We hope to work with the local community to explore a new plaque for Ianto once the maintenance works have completed.”

