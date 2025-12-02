Free drinks as part of festive campaign at Welsh pub chain

A Welsh pub chain is offering free drinks as part of a festive campaign.

Designated drivers can enjoy the offer at Welsh pub venues this Christmas as part of a push to curb drink driving.

Croeso Pubs Ltd has teamed up with South Wales Police to take part in the ‘Des’ designated driver scheme 2025 – meaning anyone who is driving on a night out will be entitled to free soft drinks all evening.

The independent pub co has been involved in the scheme since its inception in 2022. The scheme aims to promote responsible drinking with road safety in mind and runs during the festive period.

All nine Croeso venues in and around south Wales – Brewhouse, Philharmonic, Blue Bell, Retro, The Dock, The Discovery, The Bear’s Head, The Cricketers and Daffodil, will be running the scheme.

Anyone who is designated as the driver for the evening simply needs to make themselves known to the bar as ‘Des’ and they will then receive a wristband and free draught soft drinks/squash for the duration of their visit.

Croeso Pubs Area Director Michael Haygarth said: “We’re proud to partner with South Wales Police on the Des scheme for another year. It’s a very effective way to encourage responsible drinking and support safer nights out across our venues. If you’re the designated driver, we want to make your night just as enjoyable and giving you free soft drinks is one way we can say thank you.

“Christmas nights out should be fun for everyone, even the driver. By joining the DES scheme, we’re making sure the person getting everyone home safely is looked after too. Just let the team know you’re the ‘Des’ for the night and enjoy free soft drinks on us.”

Claire Dewhurst, South Wales Police licensing officer, said it is great to have Croeso Pubs on board.

She said: “The wristbands give bar staff a clear, instant way to identify those choosing not to drink, helping to prevent drink driving before it even becomes a risk. The scheme also eases pressure on our roads policing teams and supports safer nights out across the community.

“This is partnership working at its best, helping ensure everyone can enjoy a safe night out. I am so grateful and thankful of all the support of local licensed premises signed up to Des designated driver scheme for the fourth year running.”

For more information about Croeso Pubs Ltd and its venues, visit: https://croesopubsltd.co.uk/