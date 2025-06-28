Gallery: First Blackweir Live show goes ahead with Noah Kahan headlining

Two-time GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter Noah Kahan hit the Welsh capital on Friday evening as he played his first huge headlining UK outdoor show of the summer.

The Cardiff date was the first show for the brand new Blackweir music series and saw the event kick off in style with around 25,000 fans descending on the site to see the Vermont star.

Kahan had fans in the palm of his hands from the off as he started his 90-minute set with All My Love and Everywhere Everything. He then segued perfectly into a hit-filled set including Dial Drunk, She Calls Me, New Perspective, Homesick, You’re Gonna Go Far, Orange Juice and Northern Attitude.

An encore followed with View Between Villages before Kahan saved the best for last ending the night on huge number one single Stick Season.

Supporting Kahan was Stranger Things actor and musician Djo, aka Joe Keery, while German-born, London-raised busker turned songwriter Sebastian Schub opened the night.

Blackweir continues on Wednesday with seven-time GRAMMY Award winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette.

BLACKWEIR 2025

27 Jun – Noah Kahan + Djo

02 Jul – Alanis Morissette + Liz Phair + Gwenno + Megan Wyn

03 JUL – SLAYER + Amon Amarth + Anthrax + Mastodon + Hatebreed + Neckbreaker

09 JUL – Stevie Wonder + Corinne Bailey Rae

