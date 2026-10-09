Gavin & Stacey star returns to Barry Island for new TV series

Nation.Cymru staff

A new series of Shift The Thrift will see a famous Welsh face and her cast of expert thrifters travelling across the UK in search of charity shop treasures.

In a second series of Shift the Thrift, Joanna Page returns to the helm of the popular thrifting and upcycling format.

The new 12 x 30 minute series will once again see Joanna and a cast of expert thrifters travelling across the UK in search of charity shop treasures, hidden gems and forgotten items that can be transformed into profit – all in support of good causes.

The series will see Joanna return to Barry Island, the iconic seaside location synonymous with Gavin & Stacey, in which she starred as Stacey Shipman.

In total, Joanna will visit 12 towns and cities across England and Wales, including Aberdare, Cardigan, Neath, Cirencester, Leamington Spa, Frome, Prestatyn, Welshpool, Ilkley, Lytham, Bakewell and Barry Island.

Joanna Page says: “I love the excitement of finding something amazing for a bargain price and then seeing what you can do with it, and it’s brilliant that we’re getting to explore even more towns and communities across England and Wales. And returning to Barry Island is going to be particularly special!”

Each episode will once again challenge two teams to put their thrifting skills to the test, as they scour local charity shops before transforming their finds and taking them to a live-streamed auction. With the clock ticking, contestants must use creativity, ingenuity and their selling skills to turn their second-hand discoveries into as much money as possible, with the profits going to their chosen charity.

Owen Gay, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of One Tribe, says: “The response to the first series showed just how much appetite there is for a format that combines the thrill of the hunt with creativity, sustainability and great local stories. We’re delighted to be back with Joanna for a second series and to be taking Shift the Thrift to a fantastic mix of communities across England and Wales.”

Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, Lindsay Bradbury, added: “Shift the Thrift has struck a real chord with our audience. With the explosion of Charity Shops on our High Streets it is a relatable and relevant format delivered with real warmth from charity shopaholic Joanna Page.”

Julian Carey Commissioning Editor for BBC Cymru Wales, added: “Vintage clothing, pre-loved furniture and upscaled bargains have never been more popular and audiences really responded to the first series and the way Jo and the team went treasure hunting on our high streets. It’s a show with a great message and is a lot of fun – we can’t wait to see what’s waiting to be discovered in the nation’s charity shops this time around!”

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