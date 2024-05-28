Georgia Ruth pulls out of Latitude in protest at Barclays’ sponsorship

Georgia Ruth has announced she has withdrawn from this year’s Latitude Festival in protest at the event’s sponsor Barclaycard.

The Welsh singer was due to play the closing night of the music festival which will be held between 25 – 28 July at Henham Park in Suffolk.

In a statement Georgia said she was inspired by the actions of Charlotte Church and others in their boycott of Hay Festival over sponsorship by asset manager Baillie Gifford, which has investments worth more than £10billion in companies with links to Israeli oppression of Palestinians.

Hay Festival later issued a statement announcing it had suspended its controversial sponsorship with Baillie Gifford.

The singer wrote:

Irish band Pillow Queens have also withdrawn from the festival which this year is headlined by Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane and London Grammar.

The singer’s boycott comes after more than 100 musicians cancelled their appearances at the recent Great Escape Festival in Brighton due to Barclays’ involvement in the event.

Georgia Ruth releases her new album ‘Cool Head’ on 21st June.

