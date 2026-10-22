Global superstar John Mayer hails Welsh guitarist Chris Buck

Amelia Jones

Chris Buck, from Newport, has built a reputation for his expressive blues-rock playing and distinctive guitar technique, earning admirers around the world through his work with band Cardinal Black.

Now Mayer has singled out the Welsh musician in an interview with Guitar World, describing him as “freaking phenomenal” and praising his extraordinary ability to bend notes on the guitar.

Asked which guitarists he had been listening to recently, Mayer replied: “Chris Buck. He’s great. He’s freaking phenomenal. The guy’s bending? He’s curving the bullet.”

Mayer went on to explain that he is fascinated by musicians who can make their instruments sound unlike anything listeners would normally expect, comparing the ability to a baseball pitcher manipulating the flight of a ball.

He added: “If you can make your instrument sound like it’s circular, like it’s a ball, I’m done.”

In response to the interview, Buck took to his social media, posting a snippet of the article alongside the caption: “Sheesh. Thank you John Mayer.”

Mayer’s praise comes after global music manufacturer Yamaha announced they would name a guitar after him in January 2026.

Born in Newport, Nuck started playing guitar at around 13, developing his skills while growing up in South Wales. His early interest in music was encouraged by his father’s record collection, which included artists such as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton.

In a 2019 interview with MusicRadar, he revealed that his initial motivation was surprisingly practical: guitar lessons at school clashed with his maths lessons.

Growing up, he was surrounded by guitar-driven music, including records by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan. He later developed a particular admiration for Eric Clapton, whose playing helped open his eyes to the guitar’s possibilities.

Buck’s talent also began attracting attention while he was still young. He entered a musician competition in Caerphilly after being encouraged by his school and was surprised to win, according to a later interview with MusicRadar.

Cardinal Black

His career developed through years of playing live music around south Wales and beyond. Before becoming known internationally with Cardinal Black, he performed with blues-rock group Buck & Evans, which appeared at major British music events, including Download Festival.

Cardinal Black’s story began much earlier than its eventual breakthrough. Buck, singer Tom Hollister and drummer Adam Roberts first played together around 2010 under the name TH3. They spent years developing their sound before eventually going their separate ways and later reuniting to form Cardinal Black.

The band released a self-titled EP in 2021, followed by its debut album, January Came Close, in 2022. Their combination of soulful vocals, blues-influenced guitar and rock arrangements helped them reach a growing audience.

The group’s momentum continued with its second album, Midnight at the Valencia, released in 2025, and plans for its first US tour. The band has also benefited from the support of established musicians, including Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, who has previously praised Buck’s abilities.

Buck’s playing style is a major part of what sets him apart. He combines fingerstyle techniques with conventional picking, allowing him to move fluidly between melodic phrases and expressive solos. His bends and phrasing give many of his guitar lines a vocal quality.

The Welsh guitarist has also developed a following through online performances and his Friday Fretworks video series, introducing his approach to players around the world. In 2026, Yamaha unveiled a signature Revstar guitar designed around his preferences, marking another step in his development as an established guitar artist.

You can find more about his breakthrough here.

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