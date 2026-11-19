Grassroots music venue to host tribute gig and fundraiser for TV star’s funeral
Amelia Jones
Port Talbot grassroots live venue announce live music fundraiser event in tribute to TV star Mike ‘Pancho’ Locke.
Independent off-licence and music venue Afan Ales to host special live music night on 28 November, in honour of much-loved regular Pancho.
The former member of cult Welsh stunt crew Dirty Sanchez whose TV series was a global hit will be honoured after his death was announced earlier this month.
Announcing the gig, Afan Ales posted on social media: “Afan Ales and Welsh Tommy are bringing everyone together to celebrate the loves of our mate, Michael ‘Pancho’ Locke.
“Every penny raised will go directly to Panch’s family to help with his funeral expenses and costs. Tickets are £20 available on the link in our bio and stories.
“Panch was an absolutely massive part of the local music and skate scene. Always turning up, supporting bands, backing local talent and giving so much to the people around him.
“He gave a hell of a lot to a hell of a lot of people over the years. Now it’s our turn to give something back.
“Whether you knew Panch for years or just crossed paths with him, come down, raise a glass and help us raise some vital funds at this incredibly difficult time.
“He was always there for the scene. Now it’s our turn to be there for him.”
The line-up will include: Fate Of The Sun, The Shunkos, Harbour Way, Kikker, Maeve, Pigeon Wigs, Waterpistol, Gwonsun, Nipper & The Dawgs, Jackson Lucitt, and DJs Cesto & Glyn Radford
The dad of two from Port Talbot, came to prominence in the noughties with the madcap Welsh stunt crew Dirty Sanchez whose MTV show was a huge global hit.
He starred alongside fellow Welsh members of the group Mathew Pritchard and Lee Dainton, as well as Englishman Dan Joyce.
Pancho later went on to co-launch the hugely successful San Portablo fashion brand and shop in Port Talbot, which he founded with former steelworker Nigel Hunt.
Last week, he was honoured with a mural created by one of Wales’ leading street artists Jenks. The post accompanying the mural read: Here We Go
Mike Pancho Locke
The Man The Myth The Legend
In Water Street, Aberafan,
A couple of streets away
from where he lived his life
What a life too
A Local Hero
A Welsh Treasure
A Skaters Delight
Mike was a dear friend
Skating, Dirty Sanchez,
San Portablo and his family
Are all repped in this piece
Rock on Pancho’s
You are a hero
That will never die
Tickets are priced at £20 and you can buy them here.
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