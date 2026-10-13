He’s back! Everyone’s favourite ambassador is heading to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

There are ambassadors then there’s Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki.

Japan’s ambassador to the UK has quickly built up a sizeable fanbase for the brilliant way he’s immersed himself in the culture of all four nations – and what has been noticeable is his endless enthusiasm for all things Welsh including learning the Welsh National Anthem.

So, there was great excitement today when he announced he would be making his first visit of the year to Wales, after frequent visits last year as 2025 was marked by the Year of Wales and Japan.

Posting on X today, he revealed he was due to visit the Land of Song. Clutching his trusty Paddington bear, which travels with him everywhere he goes, he also posed with Wales and Japan flags and a cuddly Welsh dragon.

Over the next two days his itinerary will include a meeting with the new First Minister, a visit to Yuasa battery factory in Ebbw Vale, a meeting with a cross-party group and a visit to Aberfan.

Looking forward to visiting Wales tomorrow!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤝🇯🇵 https://t.co/e46ZIYXRVa — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) October 13, 2026

There was an outpouring of joy to the news in the replies to Hiroshi’s post:

They included the following complimentary comments:

Every student of diplomacy should follow the Ambassador. Top example of excellence in the field

This guy is the template for diplomats .the best of the best .my country will welcome him warmly tomorrow .

A living legend. Welcome to Wales Hiroshi! #CymruAmByth

The return of the GOAT!

The ambassador made friends everywhere in Wales in 2025 for going above and beyond the call of duty.

He joined the then First Minister at Conwy Castle to mark the end of a special 12 months of celebration and co-operation between the two countries by singing the Welsh national anthem.

It is not, however, the first time Hiroshi Suzuki has sung the anthem, with his rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau going viral on social media at the beginning of the year as he learned the anthem in readiness for the year ahead.

And at the end of the week he showed us once again that if a job is worth doing it’s worth doing well as he belted out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau at Conwy Castle alongside Eluned Morgan.

Wales’ First Minister and Japan’s UK Ambassador perform gorgeous duet of Wales and Japan’s national anthems at Conwy Castle to close the Year of Wales and Japan. An extraordinary display of friendship 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇯🇵 #WalesAndJapan@PrifWeinidog @AmbJapanUK pic.twitter.com/MYeUNfEPww — Welsh Government International 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@walesintheworld) December 10, 2025

2025 was marked the year of Wales and Japan in the spirit of deepening the cultural and economic bonds between the two nations.

Since the “twinning” of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Conwy Castle and Himeji Castle, in 2019 the relationship between Wales and Japan has flourished.

The Year of Wales and Japan has resulted in new export and investment opportunities for Welsh businesses.

The Wales Investment Summit saw the attendance of 11 Japanese companies across sectors such as energy, advanced manufacturing, and MedTech.

23 Welsh businesses also attended trade missions led by the Welsh Government to Japan in 2025.

The year also showcased Welsh culture to thousands of people across Japan.

St David’s Day celebrations took place at Himeji Castle and attracted more than 4000 visitors, with the Wales Day at Expo Osaka mirroring this success drawing in 3500 visitors.

Looking forward to my trip to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Hwyl, gweld chi’n fuan! pic.twitter.com/MGFtzZuEoC — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) January 6, 2025

Twenty-one cultural projects have also been commissioned this year to develop new artistic links between Wales and Japan. The projects have received £290,000 from Wales Arts International and the British Council.

The Year of Wales and Japan closed with a free exhibition celebrating the cultural links of the two nations held at the Japanese Embassy in London in January 2026.

The exhibition included the works of illustrator Jonathan Edwards, who reimagines traditional Japanese Eki stamps with a Welsh twist and textile designer Llio James, whose contemporary weaving celebrates Wales’ craft revival as well as many more.

Wrexham lager!! Absolutely pure and wholesome👍 pic.twitter.com/5GSFSGneO5 — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) December 9, 2025

On the Year, the First Minister said: “This has been an extraordinary year for Wales and Japan. The connections we’ve forged through culture, business and education are deeply meaningful and will endure for generations to come.

“The year has given us some memorable moments, not least Ambassador Suzuki’s wonderful rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, as well as a strong representation from Japanese companies at last week’s Wales Investment Summit.

“I’ve been touched by the warmth and enthusiasm shown by the people of Japan towards Wales and I look forward to our friendship going from strength to strength in future years.

Japanese Ambassador to the UK, Hiroshi Suzuki added: “Wales and Japan 2025’ has been a phenomenal success. I wish to express my great tribute to First Minister Eluned Morgan for her leadership in bringing this forward.

“I can vividly recall her fantastic rendition of Kimigayo at the inaugural event. So many events followed both in Wales and Japan, forging stronger economic ties and delivering concrete results.

“‘Wales and Japan 2025’ has deepened cultural links and brought Welsh and Japanese people so much closer. I have high hopes that our friendship will continue to grow and flourish for many years to come.”

Welcome back Hiroshi!

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