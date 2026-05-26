Impromptu singalong breaks out at Eisteddfod ‘pub’ and its glorious

Nation.Cymru staff

A mass singalong broke out at a ‘pub’ tent at the Urdd Eisteddfod with everyone joining in – and what a wonderful sound they made.

This year’s Urdd Eisteddfod is being held on Ynys Môn. Running until Friday it’s so far seen youngsters from schools around Wales demonstrating their sizeable cultural skills – be it singing, dancing, recitals, literacy and so much more.

The older choral contestants celebrated a wonderful day on the Maes with a ‘pint and the piano’ at the onsite Eisteddfod pub Y Nodyn Aur (The Golden Note).

The hostelry is suitably named when you consider the wonderful singing that took place as those old enough for a pint launched into an impromptu version of Robat Arwyn‘s stirring ‘Brenin y Sêr’.

As you can see from the brilliant video below, everybody joined in and happily reinforced our unbeatable status as the Land of Song.

Even Hollywood star Charlize Theron today said that she wished she could sing like the Welsh.

Watch and enjoy!

For more about the Urdd Eisteddfod click HERE