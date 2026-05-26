Why Hollywood star Charlize Theron wishes she was Welsh

Nation.Cymru staff

She’s one of the world’s most famous actresses, a solid gold Hollywood star, but there is one thing which Charlize Theron wishes – that she was Welsh.

The surprising admission was made when the South African actress who stars in hit Netflix movie Apex was interviewed for Esquire magazine alongside her co-star, Welsh actor Taron Egerton.

The intense survival-thriller film follows Sasha (Theron), a grieving adrenaline junkie who retreats to the Australian wilderness for a solo adventure.

However, her journey turns into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse when she is hunted by a cunning and psychopathic local named Ben (Egerton)

When the star pair were sat down by Esquire magazine to promote the movie, they were tasked with firing questions at each other.

Theron let slip she wished she was from the Land of Song when she asked Aberystwyth native Egerton what was the most quintessential Welsh thing about him?

He replied: ‘I love to sing. It’s very Welsh. There’s a tradition of choral singing in Wales. Some people think that all Welsh people can sing, and I would tend to agree.’

Theron seemed taken aback with this info, responding with: ‘Wow, I did not know that. I wish I was born there.’

She also confessed: ‘I can’t sing. Apparently South Africans can’t sing!’

Taron Egerton has everyone talking about his new movie following Apex – a provocative comedy thriller with a very raunchy title.

First footage was shown at CinemaCon – the largest and most important gathering of movie theatre owners from around the world – for the London-based movie, titled Everybody Wants to F**k Me.

Besides that memorable title, the movie set for release next year, has an intriguing and provocative plot line.

Egerton plays a man who discovers that every woman is stalking him – and also wants to have sex with him.

Reports from CinemaCon say the trailer for the movie, previously described as a ‘razor-sharp’ dark comedy thriller set in the world of modern dating, boasts a horror-themed trailer set to Doechii’s Anxiety.

In a day one report from the convention, IndieWire also listed Everybody Wants to F**k Me under the ‘best thing we saw’ category from the event.

The trailer reveals that Egerton has ‘mastered the disguise of being the perfect man’, attracting plenty of stares, before discovering that the female population is stalking him.

‘Cinema is officially unhinged and I’m here for it,’ quipped @flickcinephile on X, while a Redditor added: ‘I’ve never been more excited about one of his projects. He excels at comedy and the promo around it is going to be bonkers! Plus, finally a theatrical release.’

Fans are excited for what the ‘bonkers’ new movie appears to be, as the wait begins for the trailer to be released widely

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