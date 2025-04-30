Jules Peters pens beautiful tribute to her husband Mike

Mike Peters’ wife Jules has penned a beautiful tribute to her husband after his death was announced yesterday.

The Welsh rock icon passed away aged 66 after battling blood cancer for 30 years.

The last 24 hours has seen a huge outpouring of love for the musician who touched so many people’s lives.

His ever constant rock by his side throughout his cancer journey, the inspirational woman he loved so much, his wife Jules, took to Instagram last night to pen a beautifully heartfelt message about the loss of her husband.

Jules wrote:

The kisser and the kissed 💋

Whilst my heart is forever broken after losing my true love in the early hours of this morning, I remain committed to living the best life ever, in honour of our beloved Michael Leslie Peters, 1959-2025 🖤

Thank you all for loving him so much.

I was made for loving him.

Aged nineteen he swept me off my feet and I never looked back.

We always joked that I was the kisser and he was the kissed… 💋

He always had his eye on the next tune, the next adventure and kept me wanting more.

He was my Alpha Male.

I have so much to share about our last few weeks together. I want to share because I have always shared and because I want to make sense of it all.

Most importantly Michael Peters’ dying wishes were for us to be happy, to live our lives, to keep on moving forwards.

He told me the other day that he would always be in the other room.

We brought him home.

He passed with us all by his side.

So tonight be happy.

Be happy that we were all able to love MLP.

I will forever be his kisser and will do my best to fulfil all of his desires, heading into the Next Life.

Thanks for loving him so much.

Tonight he is Totally Free ❤️💋

