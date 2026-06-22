Kylie Minogue and Quentin Tarantino spotted filming at famous Welsh landmark

Nation.Cymru staff

After they took locals by surprise in Porthcawl on the weekend Kylie Minogue and Quentin Tarantino have this time been popping up in the Welsh capital.

The famous pair were snapped holding hands, walking down the steps at the National Museum Cardiff, as word spread globally about the superstar names in Wales, and new details emerged of the movie they are filming.

The pop superstar and the Oscar-winning director are starring in Tangled Up In Blue, the new movie from Welsh film director Jamie Adams.

After being spotted filming a funeral scene in Porthcawl at Newton Church, as well as at a wake at the Saltwater Inn in the seaside town, it was the turn of Cardiff to step into the spotlight – as a pic of the pair in the city appeared on the Instagram page of Museum Wales.

Minogue and Tarantino will star alongside a cast that includes Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella, RZA, Karen Paullada, Julian Lewis Jones, Craig Russell and Siwan Morris.

Stella star Paullada wrote on Instagram: Awesome filming with @juleslewisjones @craigrussell1977 @morrissiwan and other legends. All steered and put together by the one and only @jdadams1 🙌❤️

Porthcawl Male Choir were also invited to take part in the shoot in the seaside town.

Choir member Chris Evans posted in the Porthcawl Community Facebook group: “The PMC were asked to provide extras for the day and assist with the singing in the church and at the wake in the Saltwater Inn. It was an absolutely fantastic day.”

Quentin Tarantino shooting a movie with Kylie Minogue in Porthcawl!! What is going on!!??? pic.twitter.com/HGuylgw598 — James Leighton (@Leightonauthor) June 20, 2026

On Friday evening Hollywood royalty Tarantino was spotted at a hotel in Cardiff, where he happily chatted with those who stopped him to talk.

BBC Wales reported: ‘The 64-year-old American was seen enjoying a drink with a film crew in the Parkgate Hotel as the venue hosted several parties and events on Friday night.

The new film is being helmed by Welsh director Adams who recently worked with the Oscar-winning director on the movie Only What We Carry, in which Tarantino acted alongside comedy star Simon Pegg and French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.

In an interview with US entertainment bible Variety magazine about his movie Only What We Carry, Welsh director Adam spoke about how he reached out to Tarantino with an outline and personal letter. He said he didn’t expect a response, but then two weeks later, Tarantino’s agent requested a Zoom.

“Then you hear his voice,” told the US magazine. “It’s like Disneyland for filmmakers.

“Tarantino proved to be an exceptional actor. He was wonderful. Curious. Collaborative. He loves actors. He loves cinema history. Being in France making something that felt inspired by Eric Rohmer excited him.”

The film was shot entirely in Deauville, a seaside town in Normandy. Adams described the atmosphere as “summer camp,” with no egos and a collaborative spirit across the six-day shoot. Because filming took place at the end of summer, the town was unusually quiet. “It almost felt like a studio backlot. The town square looked like a set. It felt magical,” said Adams who has recently directed movies starring James McAvoy and Martin Freeman

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