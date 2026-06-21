Kylie Minogue and Quentin Tarantino spotted filming in Welsh seaside town

Nation.Cymru staff

Locals were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief when they saw pop superstar Kylie Minogue and Hollywood legend Quentin Tarantino filming a movie in several locations at the seaside.

The singing star and directing icon were spotted in Porthcawl shooting scenes of a funeral at Newton Church and a wake at the Saltwater Inn.

Kylie, who has relatives in nearby Maesteg, was seen filming with Pulp Fiction director Tarantino at the seafront bar and restaurant, where they laughed and sang together.

The film is being helmed by Welsh director Jamie Adams who recently worked with the Oscar-winning director on the movie Only What We Carry, in which Tarantino acted alongside comedy star Simon Pegg and French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.

A number of well-known Welsh actors took part in the Porthcawl shoot including Siwan Morris, William Thomas, Julian Lewis Jones and Karen Paullada.

The Stella star wrote on Instagram: Awesome filming with @juleslewisjones @craigrussell1977 @morrissiwan and other legends. All steered and put together by the one and only @jdadams1 🙌❤️

Porthcawl Male Choir were also invited to take part in the shoot.

Choir member Chris Evans posted in the Porthcawl Community Facebook group: “The PMC were asked to provide extras for the day and assist with the singing in the church and at the wake in the Saltwater Inn. It was an absolutely fantastic day.”

On Friday evening Hollywood royalty Tarantino was spotted at a hotel in Cardiff, where he happily chatted with those who stopped him to talk.

BBC Wales reported: ‘The 64-year-old American was seen enjoying a drink with a film crew in the Parkgate Hotel as the venue hosted several parties and events on Friday night.

In an interview with US entertainment bible Variety magazine about his movie Only What We Carry, Welsh director Adam spoke about how he reached out to Tarantino with an outline and personal letter. He said he didn’t expect a response, but then two weeks later, Tarantino’s agent requested a Zoom.

“Then you hear his voice,” told the US magazine. “It’s like Disneyland for filmmakers.

“Tarantino proved to be an exceptional actor. He was wonderful. Curious. Collaborative. He loves actors. He loves cinema history. Being in France making something that felt inspired by Eric Rohmer excited him.”

The film was shot entirely in Deauville, a seaside town in Normandy. Adams described the atmosphere as “summer camp,” with no egos and a collaborative spirit across the six-day shoot. Because filming took place at the end of summer, the town was unusually quiet. “It almost felt like a studio backlot. The town square looked like a set. It felt magical,” said Adams who has recently directed movies starring James McAvoy and Martin Freeman.

It’s not yet known whether the shoot in Porthcawl is to provide additional scenes for Only What We Carry or is a completely new project.

The movie is yet to be released in cinemas or on streaming platforms, although it was recently screened at the famous world premiere”>Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Quentin Tarantino shooting a movie with Kylie Minogue in Porthcawl!! What is going on!!??? pic.twitter.com/HGuylgw598 — James Leighton (@Leightonauthor) June 20, 2026