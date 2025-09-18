Lego opens flagship new store in Wales

The hugely-anticipated new Lego store opened today and fans of the iconic brick creations queued up early to be the first inside.

The new store from the much-loved brand features immersive experiences and giant Lego models as part of a move to a bigger outlet in a much larger space at St David’s Cardiff.

The major upsizing follows the store’s 15 year presence in the Welsh capital’s largest shopping centre.

And the retailer promised lots of fun in-store for all the family. These include such new additions as a ‘Pick a Brick Wall’ for customers to choose their bricks, giant Lego models, hands-on play opportunities like building challenges and a ‘Build a Minifigure Tower’.

The new outlet is one of only 20 Lego stores in the UK after expansion across Europe, including a new store in Cribbs Mall in Bristol.

Two lucky Lego super-fans had their dreams come true when they were surprised with £200 to spend in the new store – and they did not hold back!

Shweta Munshi, Vice President of Marketing, LEGO Retail at the LEGO Group said: “We are continually investing in our store portfolio and this new store will be a top retail destination for product launches and events, while acting as a hub for our LEGO community and new builders alike.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, added: “The LEGO Store is such a popular brand here at St David’s, so we know the new, upsized store will be a treat for our guests to explore.”

The Lego store opening is the latest upgrade at the shopping centre which has seen a number of changes this year. Recently, the Swiss watchmaker, Swatch, opened in a unit formally occupied by retailer Typo.

Builders are also currently working on a brand new JD Sports store which will span two floors of the Grand Arcade, while The Hollywood Bowl Group has announced plans to open its largest ever, multi-million pound, family entertainment centre at St David’s.