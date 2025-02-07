Maddy Elliott confirms promise with second release on Dydd Miwsig Cymru

Stephen Price

Acclaimed singer songwriter, Maddy Elliott has released her latest eighties-tinged single, Adnabod Ti today to celebrate Dydd Miwsig Cymru.

Maddy Elliott’s latest release comes on the back of her successful first single, ‘Torri Fi’, released in September last year, which was one of Nation.Cymru’s standout tracks of 2024, featuring in our rundown marking an exceptional year for Welsh female musicians.

‘Adnabod Ti’ is influenced by Maddy’s love of independent rock, full of colourful, bright sounds.

Starting slowly, the song blossoms and reaches a powerful, dramatic climax, with Maddy’s voice showing the influence of one of her favourite artists and greatest inspirations, Kate Bush.

Possessing beautiful repetitive harmonies, the rousing ‘Adnabod Ti’ is out today.

Rising star

Based in Llanfair Talhaiarn, Maddy recently completed a year of working in the music industry as part of her music degree at York University.

She worked at Aran Studio supporting other artists such as Alis Glyn and also worked with Beacons Cymru.

Like so many Welsh artists, Maddy’s first taste of performing came at local Eisteddfodau.

She told Nation.Cymru: “I was intergrated into music at a very young age from performing into the local Eisteddfodau in primary school, to joining a performing arts school “Stage Coach” all the way up until I was 16 years old.”

“I am currently studying music and sound recording at the University of York, and am eager to write and release more Welsh music in the future.

“Kate Bush is one of my favourite artists and I feel like my music reflects this, especially in “Torri Fi”. I like how she’s not afraid to take risks with her music and her creativity flows through every piece she writes.”

On fire

She added: “I think it’s amazing how much the Welsh Music Industry has grown. There has been a lot more live music events dedicated towards Welsh Artists around the country this year which has definitely had a great impact.

“The industry is growing a strong community of people who appreciate the Welsh Language, which is incredible!”

Stream Adnabod Ti on your preferred platforms including Spotify.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

