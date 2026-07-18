Maddy Elliott returns with powerful new single

Stephen Price

Rising start, Maddy Elliott has returned with a folk and blues-inspired new single exploring identity, self-worth, and the pressure to fit into a world of constantly changing expectations.

Maddy Elliott’s latest release Trio Plesio Pawb comes on the back of her successful first single, ‘Torri Fi’, which was one of Nation.Cymru’s standout tracks of the year, featuring in our rundown marking an exceptional year for Welsh female musicians which was then followed by an eighties-tinged single, Adnabod Ti to celebrate Dydd Miwsig Cymru.

Through honest storytelling and emotive songwriting, the new release reflects on the pressures placed on young people, particularly young women, to look, behave, and present themselves a certain way.

In an age shaped by social media and comparison, it captures the anxiety of feeling disconnected, questioning where you belong, and trying to become someone who will be accepted.

“Plesio Pawb” is a reminder that chasing approval is an impossible task. The track encourages listeners to let go of the pressure to (be everything to everyone) please everyone and embrace the freedom of accepting who they are.

Blending the warmth of folk with the emotional depth of blues, Maddy Elliott delivers a deeply personal yet universal song for anyone who has ever felt the need to prove they belong.

Rising star

Based in Llanfair Talhaiarn, Maddy recently completed a year of working in the music industry as part of her music degree at York University.

She worked at Aran Studio supporting other artists such as Alis Glyn and also worked with Beacons Cymru.

Like so many Welsh artists, Maddy’s first taste of performing came at local Eisteddfodau.

She told Nation.Cymru: “I was intergrated into music at a very young age from performing into the local Eisteddfodau in primary school, to joining a performing arts school “Stage Coach” all the way up until I was 16 years old.”

“I am currently studying music and sound recording at the University of York, and am eager to write and release more Welsh music in the future.

“Kate Bush is one of my favourite artists and I feel like my music reflects this. I like how she’s not afraid to take risks with her music and her creativity flows through every piece she writes.”

She added: “I think it’s amazing how much the Welsh Music Industry has grown. There has been a lot more live music events dedicated towards Welsh Artists around the country this year which has definitely had a great impact.

“The industry is growing a strong community of people who appreciate the Welsh Language, which is incredible!”

Stream Trio Plesio Pawb on your preferred platforms including Spotify.

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