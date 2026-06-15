Major update on the health of Welsh star Bonnie Tyler

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh star Bonnie Tyler’s official website has issued a new update on the health of the singer.

The website said that the 75-year-old performer is no longer in a coma but remains in intensive care and is “very unwell”.

Tyler had been placed in the induced coma to aid in her recovery from emergency intestinal surgery in May.

She was admitted to a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal.

On Monday (June 15), an update on the singer’s official website said that doctors are “confident” she will make a “good” recovery but warned that it will “take time”.

The message from her team and family also confirmed that all remaining shows until the end of August will be cancelled or postponed until next year, but they are “hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead”.

The statement concluded: “We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead.

“We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes.

“Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share.”

It follows a recent update from the official website urging fans not to believe false reports circulating online.

Bonnie Tyler official website