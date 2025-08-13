Massive new Lego store to open in Wales next month

Lego is to open a massive new store in Wales in September.

The new store from the much-loved brand will feature immersive experiences and giant Lego models as part of a move to a bigger store in a much larger space at St David’s Cardiff.

The major upsizing follows the store’s 15 year presence in the Welsh capital’s largest shopping centre.

And the retailer promises lots of fun for all the family with such new additions as a ‘Pick a Brick Wall’ for customers to choose their bricks, giant Lego models, hands-on play opportunities like building challenges and a ‘Build a Minifigure Tower’.

The new store will be one of only 20 Lego stores in the UK after expansion across Europe, including a new store in Cribbs Mall in Bristol.

Shweta Munshi, Vice President of Marketing, LEGO Retail at the LEGO Group said: “We are delighted to share that we are relocating our LEGO Store Cardiff.

“We are continually investing in our store portfolio and this new store will be a top retail destination for product launches and events, while acting as a hub for our LEGO community and new builders alike.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, added: “The LEGO Store is such a popular brand here at St David’s, so we know the new, upsized store will be a treat for our guests to explore.

“Guest demand is high for exciting brands such as the LEGO Store and we look forward to unveiling the creative new space later this year.”

The news is the latest upgrade at the shopping centre which has seen a number of changes this year. Just last week, the Swiss watchmaker, Swatch, opened in the unit formally occupied by Typo.

Builders are also currently working on a brand new JD Sports store which will span two floors of the Grand Arcade, while The Hollywood Bowl Group has announced plans to open its largest ever, multi-million pound, family entertainment centre at St David’s.

