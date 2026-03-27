Massive Welsh name signs up for Celebrity Traitors – report

As anticipation of Series 2 of Celebrity Traitors gathers pace, a famous Welsh star is reported to have signed up for the show.

Award-winning actor and Welsh National Theatre artistic director Michael Sheen is said to be a huge fan of the show and is believed to be one of the big hitters lined up for the second series.

Series 1 won by comedian Alan Carr was a huge hit and if Sheen is confirmed to be one of those star names, the 57-year-old will be a perfect fit for the Traitors, having played ‘a string of lying and scheming’ characters’, most recently portraying former Prince Andrew in the 2024 Amazon Prime Video three-parter A Very Royal Scandal.

A source told The Sun: ‘Michael has had a lot of practice playing lying, duplicitous and scheming men – the Traitors should be a breeze.

‘He is very much seen as a ‘big dog’ signing. Behind the scenes, everyone is hugely excited. Michael is a massive fan of the show so it makes total sense that he would want to be a part of it.

‘This year’s show has some incredible names, a real blend of characters, and promises to be incredible.’

Sheen was recently announced as the new host of BBC quiz House Of Games, taking over the role from Richard Osman.

Traitors host Claudia Winkleman revealed on Wednesday (March 25) that the line-up for Celebrity Traitors series two has been completed – and said she was left gobsmacked with the list of names.

Appearing on The One Show to promote her newly launched BBC chat show she was asked whether more ‘big dogs’ were set for Celebrity Traitors, following the big names from series one.

Claudia replied: ‘There certainly are.

‘The people who make it are extraordinary and they had to repeat the people twice to me because I was like, “Huh, are you joking? Come again”. So, we’re incredibly lucky.

‘I’m very excited. But I can’t say anything else, don’t make eye contact with me.’

The first series of the star-studded spinoff aired in late 2025 – with names like Charlotte Church, Sir Stephen Fry, Kate Garraway, Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Celia Imrie taking part.

This time round names such as Richard E. Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Angela Scanlon, Joanne McNally, David Mitchell, Steve Pemberton and Liam Gallagher have all been linked with the new series.

However, a Welsh star previously rumoured to be appearing has since denied that they will be taking part.

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones – who played Nessa Jenkins and also co-wrote the beloved sitcom – shot down speculation that she would enter the castle.

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show last weekend, with Jonathan having appeared in series one, Ruth said: ‘There was a big rumour about me doing it as well.

‘The thing is I had sort of been asked about doing it and I love the show and I think it’s amazing, but then I thought I’ll have to put on a wet suit and I’ll have to go in one of them lochs, I’ll get bitten by the midges. I’d rather sit in my pyjamas and watch everyone else.’