Michael Sheen endorses plans for creative quarter in Welsh town

Amelia Jones

Actor Michael Sheen has voiced his support for proposals to establish a creative quarter in a Welsh town.

The creative quarter is planned for Llanelli’s town centre and aims to promote the town’s artistic merit.

Sheen became aware of the project in Llanelli after being given a letter at the stage door of Swansea Grand Theatre, where he is currently starring in a Welsh adaption of Our Town.

The letter echoed the opinions of locals that the town centre is ‘unattractive and unloved.’

Currently, Llanelli town centre is home to the Llanelli School of Music and Drama, multiple galleries and a workshop space Y Tŷ Celf.

The group behind the plan, the John Street Project, aim to transform the street into a place that puts its artistic identity at the centre.

Their proposals include: a small museum, a multi-use community space, and an archway advertising the musical, pantomime, orchestra and choir performances that the local community puts on.

Another feature proposed is a £25,000 French wind turbine tree.

Secretary of the John Street Project, Tara Fisher said that a National Heritage Lottery grant of £150,000 has been requested to turn the proposed plans into reality.

Talking about the plans on his X account, Sheen wrote: “Want to wish Tara Fisher all the best with The John Street Project and her passion for supporting the artistic community in Llanelli.”

Sheen has a long track record of supporting the Welsh arts, having backed community theatre, invested in creative projects in south Wales and founded the Welsh National Theatre to help nurture home-grown talent.

Speaking about the endorsement from Sheen, Fisher told theatre publication, The Stage: “I am thrilled that Michael Sheen has endorsed us.”

She added: “I had no idea that the letter would influence him so much to endorse us.”

You can read more about the plans for the Llanelli creative quarter here.