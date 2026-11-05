Michael Sheen’s Owain & Henry to be filmed for streaming service

Amelia Jones

Major theatre production ‘Owain and Henry,’ starring Welsh actor Michael Sheen is set to be filmed in Cardiff before being made available to audiences around the world next year.

Owain & Henry, which tells the story of Welsh prince Owain Glyndŵr and his rebellion against the English crown, will be filmed at Wales Millennium Centre on Thursday, November 26.

The production will then be available to stream from March 1, 2027, through the National Theatre at Home website.

The announcement comes after Sheen hinted the production would be filmed in an interview with Nation.Cymru. He said: “Asked whether the stage production itself could eventually be filmed, he said: “Everything’s up for grabs and I’m sure there’ll be announcements about things like that in the future.”

Sheen takes on the role of Owain Glyndŵr, one of the most significant figures in Welsh history, who led a rebellion against English rule in the early 15th century.

He stars alongside English actor Linus Roache, who plays King Henry IV, the monarch whose authority Glyndŵr challenged.

Written by Olivier Award-winning Welsh playwright Gary Owen, the production explores the conflict between the two historical figures, examining themes of power, leadership, national identity and the struggle for independence.

Set in 1400, the story follows Glyndŵr after he is declared an outlaw by Henry IV. Rather than accept his fate, he launches a rebellion which threatens the English king’s hold on the throne.

The production is co-directed by Sheen and Steffan Donnelly and is a collaboration between Wales Millennium Centre and Welsh National Theatre.

The play forms part of an ambitious new chapter for Welsh National Theatre, which was established by Sheen with the aim of creating and showcasing ambitious productions from Wales.

The actor, best known for roles in Good Omens, Frost/Nixon and The Queen, has spoken previously about the importance of telling Glyndŵr’s story and exploring what his rebellion means for Wales today.

The production is running at the Donald Gordon Theatre at Wales Millennium Centre from November 5 to 28, giving audiences the opportunity to see the historical drama live before its filmed version reaches a global audience next year.

You can buy tickets for Owain and Henry here. The filmed show will be available here.