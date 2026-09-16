Interview: Michael Sheen says Owain Glyndŵr story feels ‘alive and urgent’ today

Amelia Jones

Michael Sheen says a new play about Owain Glyndŵr will explore what the Welsh rebel leader’s story can tell us about the country today.

Speaking to Nation.Cymru on Owain Glyndŵr Day, the acclaimed actor said Owain and Henry would examine questions of identity, power and competing visions for Wales which continue to resonate more than 600 years after Glyndŵr’s revolt.

Written by Gary Owen and starring Sheen as Glyndŵr, the production will run at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre from November 5 to 28.

It is a co-production between the Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

For Sheen, one of the most interesting parts about Glydŵr is the journey he takes before becoming known as a this symbolic figure.

He said: “I think the image that we have of Owain is as this rebel leader, but he started off not as that at all. He was essentially part of the English aristocracy. He fought on behalf of the English king and served the English royals.”

“Ultimately, it was because of a legal wrangling with a neighbour that he got into this fight, and it just seemed to snowball and get bigger and bigger until eventually he found himself, in our version at least, having to make a decision about whether he took on the symbolic role of rebel leader or not.

“I think in our version of the story, he realises the power of what could happen if he takes on that symbolic role, it becomes a rallying cry for the Welsh.”

But Sheen also talked about how he feels Glyndŵr would have understood the devastating consequences that could follow.

He added: “At the same time, he must have been aware of the potential destruction to people, the loss, the damage that could be done, and the loss of life and the destruction to communities and buildings.”

It is that difficult decision-making which Sheen believes helps to humanise the historical figure. He said: “It’s one thing to read in the pages of the history books long after what’s happened and to feel like it was predestined.

“But actually, in the moment, when you’re having to weigh up those sorts of decisions about what your aim is, what your goal is, and what the fallout of that could be for the people who are putting their faith and their trust in you, that’s a tough call.”

The production also explores Glyndŵr away from his role as a leader, showing him as a husband and father and allowing him to speak directly to the audience about his doubts and decision-making.

Sheen said: “When you see the way Gary has written Owain, he’s not just a leader, he’s also a father and a husband. You see that family, and I think people will really recognise that family, the kind of dynamics in that family as a Welsh family.”

He said he believes that approach makes the story feel particularly relevant to modern audiences, helped by the humour and irreverence in the writing. Adding: “It’s not a sort of old museum historical piece. This is something that feels very alive and urgent and contemporary.”

Contemporary relevance

Sheen said that the production’s themes also resonate with the current political landscape in Wales, particularly following the recent meeting between the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Ireland and signing of the cooperation pact.

Sheen said the connection was striking, given that Glyndŵr’s story features the Tripartite Indenture, which was signed by Henry Percy and Edmund Mortimer in February 1405. The political alliance aimed to overthrow King Henry IV of England and completely redraw the map of Britain by dividing his kingdom into three distinct territories.

He said: “It certainly resonates, doesn’t it? For a story about a man who creates a pact between Percy and Mortimer and himself and dividing up a new vision of the future of these islands.

“Then to see our First Minister meeting up with the other leaders of those home nations. It was very powerful.

“At the moment in Wales, in our last elections, we saw the old power structure being swept away and a battle between two very different visions for Wales and its future.

“On the one hand, there is a vision that is trying to bring more powers into Wales, more self-determination, asking for a fairer deal and to be recognised for its own identity.

“And then another vision, which is about trying to get rid of Welsh Parliament and have less powers within Wales, to become part of a British identity.

“Those are two very different visions, and we find ourselves right in the middle of that battle as a country now.”

Sheen said those modern tensions are also at the heart of the production when telling Glyndŵr’s story.

“This play is very much about that [conflicting visions for Wales]. So it feels very relevant and urgent now.”

More in store for Glyndŵr

Sheen was also asked whether he would like to see the story adapted into a film or another larger production.

He said his focus remained on the theatre production, but welcomed the possibility of Glyndŵr’s story reaching new audiences through different mediums.

Sheen talked about his friend and fellow Welsh actor Matthew Rhys and his plans for a film, he said: “I know Matt has been trying to get a film of it off the ground for a long time. The fact that it’s been 600 years to get to this, doing this play tells its own story, doesn’t it?”

He added: “I hope that we can have as many versions of this story done as possible in as many different mediums. The more people are aware of it, the more we as a country are connected and engaged with our past and our history and the issues that this brings up, the better.”

Asked whether the stage production itself could eventually be filmed, he said: “Everything’s up for grabs and I’m sure there’ll be announcements about things like that in the future.”

You can book tickets to see Owain & Henry here.

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