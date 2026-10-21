Music star adds second date at Cardiff Castle due to phenomenal demand

Nation.Cymru staff

A globally-renowned electronic music star is to play a second headline show at Depot Live at Cardiff Castle next summer.

The Australian-born DJ and producer Sonny Fodera has added the extra date, making him the first-ever electronic artist to headline back-to-back nights at the iconic venue.

Following a huge rush for pre-sale tickets for his recently announced Friday June 4 show, Sonny will return to the Welsh capital on Saturday June 5 for a second night of dancefloor anthems in one of the UK’s most spectacular live music settings.

All fans who’ve signed up to the artist pre-sale have access to tickets for Saturday June 5 now.

All remaining tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

The additional Cardiff date follows huge demand for Sonny’s 2027 arena tour, with shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and London’s The O2 already sold out.

Alongside his two Cardiff Castle dates, Sonny will also top the bill at On The Beach, Brighton next July, further cementing his status as one of the UK’s most in-demand electronic artists.

The announcement follows a landmark period for Sonny, whose rise continues to reach new heights across the global dance music scene. His upcoming arena tour marks another major milestone in a career defined by consistent growth, international success and an ever-expanding connection with fans around the world.

Now, fans can look forward to two unforgettable nights at Cardiff Castle, packed with euphoric house music, singalong moments and the infectious energy that has made Sonny one of the world’s most in-demand artists.

Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the first headline announcements for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “The response to Sonny Fodera’s Cardiff Castle show has been incredible so we’re delighted to be adding a second date to give even more fans the chance to see him live.

“Sonny is one of the biggest names in dance music right now, and welcoming him for two consecutive nights is a real milestone for DEPOT Live. Becoming the first electronic artist to headline back-to-back nights at the Castle makes this announcement even more special. We’re looking forward to two unforgettable nights next summer.”

To find out more and to secure tickets head to depotlive.co.uk

DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2027*

JUN 4 SONNY FODERA

JUN 5 SONNY FODERA

JUN 23 KRAFTWERK

JUN 24 JACK SAVORETTI & JAMES MORRISON

JUN 30 SLASH ft MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS

JUL 9 RONAN KEATING + BLUE + GERMEIN SISTER

JUL 10 BANANARAMA + TONY HADLEY + ALTERED IMAGES

*More dates and artists to be confirmed

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