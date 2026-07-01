National Museum Cardiff issues statement over closure plans

Nation.Cymru staff

National Museum Cardiff has issued a response to ongoing rumours about its possible closure.

After a union confirmed it was in ‘early discussions’ about the potential closure of National Museum Cardiff and rumours circulated online about the length of any closure, the museum – which is approaching its 100th anniversary since opening in 1927 – has issued a statement.

A spokesperson for Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales said:

‘Maintaining a historic building of the age, scale and complexity of National Museum Cardiff is an ongoing challenge.

‘With the Museum approaching its centenary next year, we are looking at options for potential improvement and redevelopment to maintain and preserve the building and to enhance the experience for our visitors, ensuring it is fit for purpose for future generations.

These exciting milestone plans are at an early stage and subject to several stages of business cases and planning frameworks – as such, no decisions have been made yet.

‘Any planned decision to temporarily close the Museum’s building for any period of time will be subject to a full review and consultation with our staff, volunteers, visitors and the wider community, confirmed by its Board of Trustees.

‘In the meantime, we have recently appointed a design team which means that enabling works which are needed for maintenance purposes can now be carried out in earnest and concept options for the future explored, putting the Museum in the best possible position to move forward with wider works should this be progressed in future.’

The statement comes as a workers’ union has said it is in “early discussions” about the potential closure of National Museum Cardiff for repair work.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said it understands that Amgueddfa Cymru, which runs the site, is “considering the possibility” of temporary closure but “no final decisions have been made”.

In a statement to the BBC, it said they were discussing “the impact on staff, the protection of collections and the future operation of the museum”.

“Until those discussions have progressed further, it would be premature to speculate on the length of any closure or the implications for our members.”

The museum hit the headlines last week after two famous faces were spotted filming at the historic landmark.

Kylie Minogue and Quentin Tarantino were snapped holding hands, running down the steps at the museum, as word spread globally about the superstar names in Wales, and new details emerged of the movie they are filming.

The pop superstar and the Oscar-winning director are starring in Tangled Up In Blue, the new movie from Welsh film director Jamie Adams.

After being spotted filming a funeral scene in Porthcawl at Newton Church, as well as at a wake at the Saltwater Inn in the seaside town, it was the turn of Cardiff to step into the spotlight – as a pic of the pair in the city appeared on the Instagram page of Museum Wales.