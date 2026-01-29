New bar set to open at city’s ‘canal quarter’

Amelia Jones

A new bar is set to open in a canal-side quarter that was intended to become a hub for restaurants and nightlife.

The bar will be called The Exchange and was announced by Cardiff nightclub Pulse on their social media this week.

The announcement comes after it was thought the plans for the canal quarter had stalled.

It has been two years since the completion of a multi-million pound scheme which saw the old dock feeder canal on Churchill Way uncovered and the area around it turned into a new public space.

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) said the development would eventually aim to deliver new homes, offices and retail space.

Last year, after being asked about why the project had stalled, a Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The Canal Quarter Development is a private/public project due to the land ownership in this area of the city.

“The uncovering of future phases of the canal and possible future transport schemes will take place when successful funding becomes available.”

The opening of The Exchange will be one of the first hospitality venues to open in the area since the redevelopment was completed, alongside The Cardiff Arms pub that opened last April.

Pulse Cardiff said: “We can now reveal that the bar is being transformed into THE EXCHANGE, which will operate as a standalone bar throughout the week during the daytime and evenings, with a mouth-watering food menu, great drinks and a stunning new interior.”

“At the weekend, entry to Pulse will also include entry to The Exchange, so you’ll still have two separate club rooms on a Friday & Saturday night, with your favourite resident DJs on each floor.”

No opening date has yet been confirmed, and it is not yet clear whether future bars or restaurants are planned for the site.