New images released of The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special

Nation.Cymru staff

The BBC has revealed a new look of The Other Bennet Sister three-part specials that air this Christmas, continuing the story of Mary Bennet following the events of the first 10 episodes.

Produced by Cardiff-based Bad Wolf for the BBC and BritBox North America, production recently wrapped in Wales.

The newly-released images offer a glimpse of the returning cast, including Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Runaway) as Mrs Bennet, Tanya Reynolds (Ted Lasso, Sex Education) as Caroline Bingley, Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, The Girlfriend) as Mr Ryder, Poppy Gilbert (My Oxford Year, Chloe) as Lizzie Darcy, Maddie Close (Chasing Red) as Jane Bingley, Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner, COBRA) as Lydia Wickham, and Molly Wright (The A Word, APOSTASY) as Kitty Buncock.

Also revealed is Nerys Amber Stocks (Out There, Mammoth) who joins the cast for the special, playing Lucy, the Haywards’ housekeeper.

The stills also reveal another look at Ella Bruccoleri (Down Cemetery Road, Wicker) and Dónal Finn (Young Sherlock, SAS Rogue Heroes), who return as the newly-wed Mary and Tom Hayward. The tenth episode of the series saw Mary agreeing to wed Tom – but with marriage comes a new identity, and the question remains: who will Mary become as Mrs Hayward? But just as Mary begins this new chapter, an unexpected visitor from her past arrives at her door in need of her help…

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen), who wrote 9 of the 10 episodes of the series, has written all three additional episodes based on storylines by author Janice Hadlow. Asim Abbasi (Cake) has returned to direct.

Based on Janice Hadlow’s acclaimed novel, The Other Bennet Sister followed Mary Bennet, the oft-overlooked middle sister in Pride & Prejudice, as she navigated the societal pressures of Regency England, where marriage is both aspiration and necessity. The series was the biggest new drama across all platforms and streamers in the UK since March 2025, with 6.5 million watching in its first 28 days. It’s continued to grow, with episode one now up to 9.5 million viewers (7.3 million over 28-days). The Other Bennet Sister also generated 250 million views across the BBC’s accounts on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Produced by Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials, Industry), the three-part special will air exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. In the US and Canada, it will be available exclusively on BritBox.

Bad Wolf is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Sony Pictures Television distribute The Other Bennet Sister internationally.

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