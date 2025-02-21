Noah Kahan to headline massive open-air show in Cardiff this summer

Noah Kahan is the latest name to be announced for a series of live shows in Cardiff this summer.

The two-time GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter from Vermont will headline Blackweir Live in the Welsh capital on Friday June 27, his third big outdoor headline show in the UK and Ireland having already long since sold out summer shows at Dublin’s Marlay Park and London’s Hyde Park.

The singer is no stranger to Wales. He endeared himself to fans when he draped himself in a Welsh flag when he played Cardiff’s Utilita Arena last year.

2024 was a meteoric year for the acclaimed musician, becoming one of the biggest-selling recording artists of the year, picking up his first GRAMMY nomination, and touring the globe relentlessly to sold-out crowds. A stadium headliner back in the US, Noah Kahan returns to the UK this Summer to headline some of its biggest stages.

Off the stage Noah’s success has been inescapable, occupying both the number 1 spot for the UK album and singles chart back in February 2024, becoming one of only a handful of artists to have achieved the same feat. “Stick Season” graced the top of the UK singles chart for seven weeks and remained 2024’s biggest song of the year here too.

Despite a gruelling global touring schedule, Noah made time to collaborate with an eclectic selection of his peers including Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Sam Fender and Gracie Abrams.

Outside of all his huge musical successes, Noah also launched his non-profit mental health initiative, The Busyhead Project, to raise awareness, reduce stigma and provide resources to mental health organisations. Since its introduction in Spring 2023, it’s raised more than $4million for 55 organisations.

Last Summer, Noah implemented extensive mental health safeguarding in the UK for both his fans and touring crew that had become of paramount importance to his We’ll All Be Here Forever US tour. The Busyhead Project continues to grow and develop in meeting the needs of marginalised communities with crisis care and tools for sustainable resilience.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT said: “Noah Kahan coming to Cardiff is a huge announcement. This will be an incredible show and one we are absolutely thrilled to be presenting.”

Tickets for Noah Kahan go on sale at 9:30am Friday February 28 from Blackweirlive.com

£1 from each ticket will be donated to The Busyhead Project, a non-profit mental health initiative founded by Noah aimed at providing resources and information needed to end the stigma around mental health.

The launch of Blackweir as a new live music hotspot for Cardiff is a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Noah Kahan joins the already announced Kings of Leon and Courteeners who will play at Blackweir this summer.

BLACKWEIR 2025

27 Jun Noah Kahan

29 Jun Kings of Leon with support from Courteeners

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

