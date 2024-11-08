‘Nye’ starring Michael Sheen is now free to stream

Theatre fans will be thrilled to know that Michael Sheen’s critically acclaimed performance in The National Theatre’s NHSl drama, Nye, is now free to stream on YouTube.

The renowned Welsh actor, who recently appeared in Amazon Prime’s A Very Royal Scandal, shines in this origin story of our National Healthcare System.

Wales Millennium Centre

The play, which recently announced another run at the Wales Millennium Centre in 2025, follows the life of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan as he fought to create the NHS, which is timely given the government’s latest announcement that it will invest £1.57bn in new equipment and buildings, in a bid to increase appointments.

Audiences across the country are now able to watch the Good Omens star perform in the drama about one of Britain’s proudest achievements.

Following the success of The National Theatre’s inaugural ‘Take Your Seats’ initiative in 2023 to mark its 60th Anniversary, it has also decided to make the epic Welsh fantasia free on its YouTube channel for a limited period.

Written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, the play is billed as “a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the creator of the NHS”.

The free stream is also available with Audio Description and British Sign Language.

The logline reads: “Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life, from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.”

A Very Royal Scandal

It has been a busy period for Sheen, who just recently starred as Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal opposite Ruth Wilson, who played Emily Maitlis.

He has also teased a “satisfying ending” for Good Omens, which will see Sheen and co-star David Tennant return for a third and final season on Amazon Prime. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Watch Nye any time between now and November 11 HERE

