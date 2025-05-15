Paddington Bear is coming to Wales to meet his fans

If your kids are Paddington Bear fans – or if you’re the one secretly obsessed, then there’s something big coming to Wales this summer.

The Gwili Railway in Carmarthen is pulling out all the stops with a proper family-friendly day out, and Paddington himself will be there.

On Saturday, July 5 you’ll be able to meet the famous marmalade-loving bear in real life while riding vintage locomotives through the beautiful Welsh countryside.

For families wondering what to do on the weekend or just looking for a good excuse to get out into the fresh air, this could tick all the boxes. Steam trains, beautiful views, and a bear in a floppy red hat—what’s not to love?

And he’s not just popping his head out the train window either – you’ll actually get to meet him.

This isn’t just a quick photo op either. There’ll be loads going on to keep little ones entertained while giving grown-ups a hefty dose of nostalgia. Whether you’ve read the books, watched the films, or had a Paddington lunchbox in the ’90s, this is one of those feel-good family days out that manages to charm all ages.

What’s included on the day?

Start your visit at Abergwili Junction station (SA31 2DG) where there is large free car parking. Pick up your free storybook for every child here.

A vintage steam train will be waiting to welcome you for a journey of approximately 55 to 60 minutes. This relaxed journey is approximately nine miles in total. There is a brief pause at Danycoed station.

Every child and infant will receive a gingerbread train biscuit and juice carton, too.

On the return trip, Paddington will be waiting for friendly waves and to see fans – and on’t forget to bring your camera to get some snaps.

Journey Times

Trains depart at 09:30, 10:45, 12:00, 13:15 and 14:30.

Please arrive between 20 and 30 minutes before your booked train departure. We expect your total time on-site to be approximately 90 minutes.

Train Ticket Prices

Advanced booking is essential as we expect all trains on this date to be popular.

Private Compartments

Offering exclusivity, private 1950s compartments have one large picture window and two long facing seats in a separate booth by a corridor.

Premium Compartment – Up to Four People (any age) – £99.95

Premium Compartment – Up to Six People (any age) – £129.95

Premium Compartment – Up to Four People (any age) – £79.95

Traditional Class – Up to Six People (any age) – £109.95

Traditional Class – Up to Eight People (any age) – £129.95

Flexible Seats

These seats are arranged in fours around tables in heritage carriages.

Adult tickets are £22.50

Child (aged 6 months to 11) tickets are £12.50

Infants six months and younger are free.

To book tickets click HERE

MORE: All aboard the Extinct Express and discover dinosaurs on a train

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

