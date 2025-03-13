Party in the ‘port. Newport Music Trail reveals new additions

A second wave of announcements have been revealed for the new free music festival being held in Newport.

Following on from the announcement of the headliners and the first 36 bands and artists for the Newport Music Trail, more bands, artists, and venues have today been revealed.

The first Newport Music Trail, which will take place on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 March, will take over the city centre, providing live music, workshops, talks, and tours across 36 hours.

Curated with FOCUS Wales, the final line-up now includes 25 locations and more than 90 bands, acts, and artists across every genre.

New venues announced today include Fire & Ice, The Pit at McCann’s Rock N’ Ale Bar, The Riverfront, Arcadia, Newport Market, Kingsway, Gallery 57, Newport and Market Arcades, Newport City Radio’s studio, Cwtsh, and others, with new band announcements including Finding Aurora, Joe Kelly and the Royal Pharmacy, Pizzatramp, Thronk, Hairdye, Matt Le Vie, Jenna Kearns, Burning Ferns, and many more.

Also newly announced are a series of Newport Music History tours and talks led by Newport tour guide Past Port Tours and several family-focused workshops happening at The Riverfront. Re:Make will also be hosting a music repair café on Saturday 29 March.

“The first Newport Music Trail is shaping up to be simply incredible.” said Councillor Emma Corten, cabinet member for culture and communication.

“To have so many great bands and artists playing right across the city centre in music venues and unique spaces like the arcades is just brilliant. I can’t wait to get my copy of the physical programme to start planning my journey around the trail across the two days.

“This event gives us a chance to show off the huge amount of talent we have in the city, as well as our city’s venues, unique spaces and independent retailers. It’s going to be a truly magical, musical weekend.

She added: “The whole event has been programmed like a festival, meaning you can get between venues to catch all the bands you’d like to see – and with plenty to do for the whole family, including harmonica workshops at Cwtsh, sing-along sessions at The Riverfront, and so much more – there is something for everyone!”

The full line-up, which includes headliners CVC, Adwaith, and Lemfreck, is available online, with physical programmes available during the week of the event. Every event programmed as part of the Newport Music Trail is free to attend, on a first-come-first-served basis.

Keep an eye on social media for more news and click HERE for the full line-up.

