Plaque stolen at site of much-loved sci-fi tourist attraction in Cardiff Bay

David Owens

A plaque that was installed after a popular tourist attraction was removed from Cardiff Bay has been stolen.

The brass plaque which was mounted on a bench next to where Ianto’s Shrine stood has been pulled away from its wooden base.

Carole-Anne Hillman who maintained the shrine for almost a decade until its removal for health and safety reasons at the end of April, took to X to reveal the news.

She wrote: “In May, Ianto’s Shrine in Mermaid Quay was closed down. To commemorate this, the actor who played Ianto Jones @Pancheers (Gareth David-Lloyd) and I unveiled a plaque. To my horror, someone has stolen the plaque in the last few days. This is despicable, return it.”

In answer to a fellow X user who posted – ‘I truly hope this appeal is successful and Iantos’ plaque is returned, Carole-Anne replied: “Me too, but it was glued on, so I don’t hold out much hope. The wooden part is still there, they just stole the brass plaque. Kids or hard- die fan(antics)”

Ianto’s Shrine in Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay had become a focal point for sci-fi fans who have descended on the location since it was created in 2009,

Fans of Torchwood and Doctor Who gathered together in Cardiff Bay in April to bid farewell to the Shrine, after it was announced it would be removed by the end of that month.

The shrine dedicated to the fictional character Ianto Jones – played by Welsh actor Gareth David-Lloyd, was established after the character’s death in a 2009 episode of Torchwood.

Fans often left tributes in the form of notes, photos, flowers, and memorabilia. It began as an impromptu memorial at a location used to depict the Torchwood Institute, where the Doctor Who-linked TV series was filmed. A common theme for tributes is LGBTQ stories, as Ianto was in a same-sex relationship in Torchwood. Other memorabilia left at the shrine reference Torchwood’s identity as a Welsh TV show.

A petition launched to Save Ianto’s Shrine received thousands of signatures with many of those who signed the petition expressing their disappointment at the decision and detailing how much it meant to them.

Carole-Anne Hillman who had been maintaining the shrine for almost a decade, had spoken of her disappointment at the decision to remove the attraction. Posting on X at the time she wrote: ‘Really sad news, afraid. Ianto’s Shrine is being taken down the end of April. I will try and take off cups and other small items. It is really sad. I’ve looked after the Shrine for almost 10 years, and I’m devastated.

“It became part of my life, eight times a year. Now all I’m left with are fond memories and a back bedroom filled with decorations

“I hope what they plan to replace it with, is worth losing thousands of visitors, who come to Cardiff every year, just to visit Ianto’s Shrine.”

The decorations I put up on Ianto's Shrine over the years… pic.twitter.com/j8Ninm2i7o — Ianto's Shrine 16 (@wallforianto15) March 4, 2026

Mermaid Quay management told Hillman that the shrine would be removed at the end of April, with the decision reportedly made due to health and safety concerns from rotting wood and rusting ironwork on the shrine.

A spokesperson for Mermaid Quay confirmed at the time that the shrine was to be removed and that a plaque would be installed: “We can confirm that Ianto’s shrine at Mermaid Quay will be taken down whilst we carry out maintenance work.

“This work is required to ensure the lower boardwalk continues to provide a wonderful experience for all our visitors. We hope to work with the local community to explore a new plaque for Ianto once the maintenance works have completed.”

Now the plaque in question has been stolen.

READ MORE:

‘Ianto’ gives emotional reaction to removal of much-loved Ianto’s Shrine

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.