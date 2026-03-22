Redundant steelworker finds new freedom in creativity

Gosia Buzzanca

After 39 years of working as a steelworker a Welshman has turned towards writing.

Sean Edward, from Newport, has taken a voluntary redundancy and decided to focus his energy on creativity. His second book for children, Mostyn & The Dragon Save The Day has just been published.

Mr Edward said: “After 39 years as a steelworker I thought the timing was perfect.

“Shift work was catching up with me. So, when the opportunity to volunteer for redundancy shows up, I took it.

“It was an easy decision. Leaving Llanwern has certainly given me a sense of freedom and I found it quite an easy transition.

“My sleep pattern did take a little while to adjust though.”

Mr Edwards says he keeps himself busy now by keeping the house tidy, making cups of tea for his wife when she returns home from work and trying to write a little bit every day.

His second book, a follow up to Mostyn & The Dragon, sees Mostyn and The Dragon faced with the prospect of saving the annual Christmas swim in Porthcawl where an Ogre has dammed the Bristol Channel, stealing the tide.

The redundant steelworker has also found joy in sharing his creativity with others. He visits care homes and schools sharing his poems and stories.

He said: “I have loved visiting the different places to read my work.

“The old people’s homes can sometimes be challenging. Some residents really love it as my stories are bringing back memories for them.

“The most memorable moment happened in a nursing home where my entire audience fell asleep.

“They all slept for the 45 minutes I was there”.

Mr Edwards is now embracing the world of film, too. He was commissioned to write a poem when he was still at the steelworks, an recently he got involved with Ffilm Cymru Wales.

“It came about after seeing a post on Facebook advertising a course that would give you the ammunition to write, film & edit a 60 second video of your own personal thoughts of Newport, my home town.

“My video was called Time. It kind of mirrored the decline in Newport and the steel industry.

“I have seen both in my lifetime. I remember Newport as a bustling town. The mighty Steelworks of Llanwern dominating the skyline.

“As a proud steelworker, I really hope what is left can flourish in tandem with Newport.”

Is there anything he would tell himself at the start of his steel working career if he could go back in time?

“There is not too much I would change.

“It has given so much stability over the years, but there have been a few roller coasting moments along the way.

“I wasn’t into writing back then, but that creativity was always there. I would push myself along in that direction.”

As someone who changed his life direction later in life, is there anything he could share with people who may have a sense it’s ‘too late’ for them to do so?

“You should never be afraid to take on something new in later life. I have been writing since for e over 20 years now. My writing has evolved in that time.

“Now I am looking to get my words out to anyone who would like to listen. Especially with the free time I possess.”

And is there a single word he would use to describe his life now?

“Exciting!”

Mostyn and the Dragon is available to order from here .