Restaurant in Welsh market town shortlisted for prestigious cuisine award

Amelia Jones

A family-owned Italian restaurant in a Welsh market town has been named among the nominees for a prestigious cuisine award.

Il Gusto, a restaurant on Frogmore Street in Abergavenny, has made the shortlist for the ‘Best Restaurant in Wales’ category.

The announcement was made by the UK Italian Awards on their social media, with Il Gusto among twelve finalists named in the nationwide hospitality competition.

The awards celebrate Italian restaurants, chefs and businesses across the UK. They are said to recognise quality, service and authenticity.

In a post announcing the shortlist, organisers said: “Congratulations, what an amazing achievement! The team will be in touch across next few days to confirm your contact details.

“Each category will have one overall winner along with a number of highly recommended, this will be announced at the Monday, 30th March 2026 at the London Marriott Grosvenor Hotel.”

Shortlisted businesses will receive official recognition from the organisers, including a certificate marking their achievement in reaching the final stage of the awards.

The recognition comes shortly after the restaurant was at the centre of a planning dispute. An application to retain two illuminated signs at the side of the entrance had initially been recommended for refusal by planning officers at Monmouthshire County Council.

Officials argued the signage was too garish and not in keeping with the character of the town centre. However, the application was ultimately approved, allowing the restaurant to keep the lights in place.

Being named among the finalists places the Abergavenny restaurant alongside other leading Italian venues in Wales, highlighting the growing reputation of independent dining establishments in the area.

Winners will be revealed in a ceremony in London later this year, bringing together restaurants and industry professionals from across the UK.