Rising indie artist Brook Fox releases new single ahead of upcoming tour

Amelia Jones

Indie singer-songwriter Brook Fox has released his new single ‘Anywhere with You’ from his debut EP today.

The track is the third single released from his upcoming EP Everybody’s In Love, and continues to showcase Fox’s emotionally honest songwriting and indie rock sound.

Blending intimate lyrics with Sam Fender-esque guitar, ‘Anywhere with You’ captures the excitement of discovering that any place can feel special when shared with the right person. Built around acoustic instrumentation , and Fox’s distinctive lyric delivery, the single explores themes of connection, devotion and finding comfort in companionship.

Hailing from the coastal town of Burry Port, Brook Fox began writing music during the 2020 pandemic. Since then, Fox has steadily built a reputation as one of south Wales’ most promising emerging artists. Through regular live performances and an authentic connection with audiences, he has become a familiar face at venues across the region, earning support for his relatable lyrics and passionate performances.

It was announced earlier this week that he will be supporting Emeli Sandé during her world‑exclusive, one‑night‑only orchestral spectacular as part of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

He announced the release of his debut EP on social media earlier this year, he said: “Proud to announce my Debut AP ‘Everybody’s in Love’ will be released on Friday 22 May alongside my first headline tour.

“This has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

The upcoming EP is expected to showcase the full range of Fox’s songwriting, blending indie rock influences with personal lyricism and melodic hooks.

With the release of this latest single, anticipation continues to grow for the release of Everybody’s In Love and the next chapter in Brook Fox’s rapidly developing career.

Fox will take Everybody’s in Love on tour across south Wales, with support from emerging bands including pop-punk band Ratoon and indie rock band Crime Scene.

Listen to his latest release here. You can buy tickets for his upcoming tour here.