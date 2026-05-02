Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham miss out on chance to get into Premier League

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham have missed out on the chance to make it to the Premier League this season.

The Deadpool actor, 49, bought the Welsh football club alongside It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob Mac in 2021.

Under their ownership, the Red Dragons have moved up the ranks from the fifth tier of English football, the National League, through to the Championship, one level below the Premier League.

However, Phil Parkinson’s side missed out on the play-offs on Saturday after a draw with Middlesbrough.

Wrexham were in sixth place before the weekend but the draw, combined with Hull’s win over Norwich, meant they finished the season in seventh and outside the play-off spots.

The Hollywood co-owners have documented the stories of players and staff at the club, as well as people in the wider Wrexham community, in their FX docuseries Welcome To Wrexham.

The show has gone on to win 10 Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, with Disney+ unveiling the official trailer on Tuesday for its upcoming fifth series.

Season five chronicles Wrexham’s current quest to reach the top tier of English football under manager Parkinson and a new-look squad constructed in the summer of 2025.