Saved! Much-loved record shop facing closure finds a buyer

A much-loved Welsh record shop which announced it was up for sale has been saved after a buyer came to its rescue.

The store, The Record Shop in Cardiff, has been a treasure trove for music lovers in the Welsh capital for decades.

But when owner Pat decided to sell the business and retire after looking after the secondhand music shop in Inverness Place in the Roath area of the city for 40 years, it faced closure if no buyer could be found.

Now, as the shop was looking to sell off its stock with a half-price sale, the sale was cancelled at short notice as the shop announced it had found a buyer.

The news was posted on the shop’s Facebook page much to the delight of those who have shopped there through the decades.

The news was also posted on the Cardiff Music History Facebook page.

The well-loved store with the colourful facade, originally known as Hippo Records, is renowned for the huge amount of music of all genres available in the store and the staff’s enthusiastic rapport with customers.

Read THIS excellent piece from the Urban 75 website which sums the place up perfectly.

The news that the business has been saved comes after another iconic Cardiff vinyl landmark D’Vinyl recently shut up shop.

The stores are just a stone’s throw away from each other in the Roath area of the city.

