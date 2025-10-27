Sir Tom Jones experiences ‘psychological revelation’ in new interview

Sir Tom Jones reflects on his extraordinary life and stellar career in song in an intimate and heartfelt interview available to watch now on the BBC.

Featuring rare, unseen archive footage and visits to places that play a big part in his story, it’s a moving portrait of a national treasure as Tom looks back on the joy and pain of life and loss.

The singing legend revisits the first home he ever owned in a revealing and candid portrait of the life of the Welsh star as part of a new series of In My Own Words.

Made up of intimate first-person testimony and archive, the series of single films showcases great arts stories combined with what the BBC describes as ‘real psychological revelation’.

The acclaimed interview strand celebrates some of the UK’s leading creative minds on BBC One and iPlayer.

Tom Jones said of making the programme: “Taking the time to look back at some of the extraordinary things that have happened in my life for In My Own Words has been really enjoyable and thought-provoking.

“Some of the archive I’d not seen before and watching snippets of those past times, places, styles and struggles brought home how lucky I am.

“Being able to spend the day in the first house I ever owned brought back so many memories. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as I did making it!”

Ranging from Britain’s most famous voice Sir Tom, to novelist, journalist and author of The Day of the Jackal, Frederick Forsyth, visual artist Yinka Shonibare, celebrated crime writer Val McDermid and contemporary artist Cornelia Parker, the series brings BBC audiences closer than ever before to the careers and life stories of some of the country’s leading cultural figures.

Mark Bell, Commissioning Editor for BBC Arts, said: “I’m delighted that we are coming back with a second series of a strand that has firmly established itself, celebrating some of the country’s greatest cultural figures. In My Own Words shows us the myriad paths that the creative life can follow – from a farming childhood to conceptual art, cold war journalism to blockbuster thriller writing, the Welsh Valleys to superstardom – and the remarkable combination of talent and tenacity that goes into making art.”

In My Own Words: Tom Jones is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

MORE: Tom Jones pens beautiful tribute to soul star D’Angelo

Sir Tom Jones’ touching tribute to BBC star who helped his career