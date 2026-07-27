South Wales Police issue Sir Tom Jones ‘scam’ warning

Nation.Cymru staff

South Wales Police have issued an urgent warning on social media about the dangers of fake online profiles including the Welsh superstar.

The singing legend has had to issue several statements to fans who have been duped by online impersonators.

Now, South Wales Police have reiterated the dangers of being suckered in by fraudsters.

A post on the police force Facebook page read:

Earlier this year, legendary Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones posted advice on his social media, telling his followers that “there are many fake online profiles impersonating Sir Tom Jones and / or his team, who are attempting to scam fans and members of the public”.

The warning, issued by the Green, Green Grass of Home singer’s management, continued: “If a fake profile tries to chat to you privately, report and block them. This will NOT be Sir Tom Jones or his team. It is sad and disheartening to hear of these scammers attempting to trap and abuse vulnerable people, so please be careful and stay safe online.”

We want to reiterate this warning, to remind people that fraudsters are continuing to target people they believe may be vulnerable, trying to convince them that they are in fact speaking to famous names such as Sir Tom – and that they should send money.

It’s not just the Treforest star of The Voice whom fraudsters impersonate – a whole variety of other celebrities have had their identities used for the same purposes.

Our fraud protect team has dealt with incidents involving these fake profiles, in some cases where life-changing amounts of money have been lost, and so we want to raise further awareness of this fraud.

While we know that many people will be aware that these messages would not be from the real Sir Tom Jones, some may be convinced by the deception. Sadly, it’s not unusual for fraudsters to tell stories that are so clever and convincing that people can be taken in.

Please be aware of these and other types of fraud, and take some time to remind family and friends who may benefit from your guidance as to when they need to be suspicious.

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