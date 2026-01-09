Sir Tom Jones sends urgent warning to fans

Sir Tom Jones and his management have taken to social media to issue an urgent warning to fans.

The Welsh star has been forced to act given the increasing number of fake profiles purporting to be the singer appearing on social media.

These fake profiles have attempted to scam fans – and now the Ponty legend has issued a new message addressing the situation.

A message from his management posted on his official channels spelled out how The Voice judge only has access to his verified (blue tick) Facebook/Instagram/X/YouTube and Tik Tok accounts.

While scamsters impersonating the Welshman have attempted to dupe fans, management pointed out that Sir Tom does not communicate to individuals directly or personally via his social channels.

The statement read:

Regrettably, it has come to our attention that there is a large number of fake online profiles impersonating Sir Tom Jones and / or his team, who are attempting to scam fans and members of the public.

Please be aware that Sir Tom Jones only has access to his verified (blue tick) Facebook/Instagram/X/YouTube and Tik Tok accounts. Sir Tom does not communicate to individuals directly or personally via his social channels.

If a fake profile tries to chat to you privately, report and block them. This will NOT be Sir Tom Jones or his team. It is sad and disheartening to hear of these scammers attempting to trap and abuse vulnerable people, so please be careful and stay safe online.

Tom Jones Management

It’s not the first time the singer’s management have issued the scam warning on the Welsh star’s behalf. They also published a warning on all Sir Tom’s socials in November 2024.

The singer recently hit the headlines for more lighthearted reasons when National Museum Cardiff’s new giant exhibit – a prehistoric Mammoth was named Tom Bones, as part of a vote held by the museum.

Mammoths like the one Tom is based on, once lived and grazed the green green grass of home and, despite being found across the border in Shropshire, Tom Bones has done exactly what Sir Tom Jones sang about in 1967 by declaring I’m coming home and settling for a place in National Museum Cardiff.

During the naming process, the Museum received over 1400 suggestions. The two other shortlisted names – Macsen and Morus – also proved popular with voters, but were ultimately pipped to the post by the winning name, Tom Bones.

Notable entries suggested by the public that didn’t make the final three included: Bendigeidfran, Merlin the Mammoth, Tusks, BFM (Big Friendly Mammoth), Sir Tusk-A-lot and – of course – Mammoth McMammoth Face.

So, if it’s cold outside this winter why not pop into National Museum Cardiff and have your photo taken with Wales’ boniest celebrity!

