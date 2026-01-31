Statement released in case of missing Welsh rock star Richey Edwards

A statement has today been released in the case of missing Manic Street Preacher, Richey Edwards.

Richey vanished 31 years ago today on January 31, 1995, prompting one of the greatest unresolved mysteries in rock ‘n’ roll.

The Manic Street Preachers’ guitarist was last seen at the Jarvis London Embassy Hotel in room 561 on the eve of a promotional trip to the United States.

Despite reports of sightings, he remains missing and was officially declared presumed dead in November 2008.

On the anniversary of his disappearance a statement has been issued by Missing Persons Support – the UK charity providing free, 24/7 confidential support, guidance, and publicity for missing individuals and their loved ones – appealing for any information about Richey.

A post on the Missing Persons Facebook page in collaboration with Richey’s sister Rachel Edwards read:

It is 31 years since Richard went missing, please keep his family in your thoughts 🙏🏻

ANNIVERSARY APPEAL – RICHARD EDWARDS

Richard Edwards was a member of the British band Manic Street Preachers.

Last seen on 31 January 1995, Richard checked out of the Embassy Hotel, Bayswater, London sometime between 31 January and 1 February and has not been seen nor heard of since. The exact time of his departure from the hotel remains unclear.

Described as white, 5ft 7in in height and of slim build, with brown eyes. Richard’s head was shaved at the time of his disappearance.

Richard has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a flower (rose) with the words ‘Useless Generation’ underneath and a tattoo ‘I’ll surf this beach’. He has a scar on his lower left arm where he had scratched the words ‘4 REAL’.

If you have any information on Richard’s whereabouts, phone Metropolitan Police on 101 or use their online reporting service, quoting CONNECT REF 01/764429/24. Alternatively, contact Kensington Police Station, Public Protection MPU on 07827986349.

A mural of Richey and his band mates was recently unveiled in the Manics’ hometown of Blackwood.

The band was formed in the town in 1986 and are rightly considered one of the greatest Welsh groups of all time.

The mural of the band from circa 1991 was painted by leading Welsh street artist Paul Shepherd known as ‘Walls by Paul’ and is certainly a fitting tribute.

With missing Manic Richey front and centre it captures the punk glamour of the band around the time of the release of their Motown Junk and You Love Us singles released on Heavenly Records, when the four members – Richey, James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore – were firing both verbal and aural assaults on an unsuspecting music business.

The mural was completed with lyrics from Manics’ fan favourite You Love Us.

The artwork, which was created for the Valleys Street Art Project, is situated on a wall donated by Laffan Dental Care, Bridge Street in Blackwood – next to the entrance to the car park.

Mural artist Paul Shepherd said: “I had been looking for a good wall in Blackwood to paint a tribute to Manic Street Preachers who were my favourite band through much of the ’90s and noughties.

“When this wall came up I immediately decided to use it. I chose this particular image of the band as it featured Richey Edwards front and centre. And it was of a time when the band were, in my opinion the most exciting.

“I gave my time for free and the paint was funded by donations made to the project.”

