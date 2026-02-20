Striking mural celebrating Welsh identity unveiled in valleys town

Amelia Jones

A striking new mural celebrating national pride has been unveiled in a Welsh valleys town.

The artwork, located in Blaina, was created in partnership with Blaenau Gwent County Council and showcases a young girl in traditional Welsh dress offering a daffodil. It acts as a symbol of Welsh identity and community spirit.

The mural was painted by valleys’ street artist Paul Shepherd, better known on social media as Walls by Paul.

Shepherd is also known locally for previous work, including a mural of Ozzy Osbourne on the side of Kenny’s Vinyl Vault in Abertillery.

The project was a collaboration between him and Karen Morgan and is set in the heart of the town.

The piece aims to reflect both Blaina’s heritage and the strength of its community.

The finished mural features local resident Emily, who posed for photographs alongside the artwork after its completion.

It reads: ‘Blaina: A Small Town With a Big Welsh Heart. Blaenau: Tref Fach Gyda Chalon Gymreig Fawr.’

Speaking about the project, Shepherd said he was inspired by the character of the area and the power who live there.

He said: “Loved my conversations with the people of the village as I was working on it.

“Some interesting stories about the area were relayed to me.

“The town suffers as most do these days with a decline in the high St, but despite everything the people of Blaina remain chipper! And so they should, what a great community.”

Residents have welcomed the artwork, which has quickly become a talking point in the town.

Many took to social media, with one commenter saying: “Absolutely beautiful and in time for St David’s Day Dydd Gwyl Dewi”

Another added: “Wow this is amazing beautiful traditional art for our Welsh town.”

The mural is expected to become a lasting feature of the town, celebrating both its Welsh identity and strong community spirit.