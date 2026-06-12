Stunning pub has been crowned the best in Wales at the 2026 Pub and Bar Awards

A Welsh pub in a beautiful location has been voted the best in Wales at a prestigious awards.

Each year, the National Pub and Bar Awards crown the very best public houses across all 94 counties in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. For 2026, a shortlist of 252 of the country’s best boozers has been whittled down to 18 regional winners.

The winning pub in Wales was the George III in Penmaenpool.

The award-winning hostelry is part of an old railway station on the banks of the Mawddach estuary in Penmaenpool, close to Dolgellau and on the edge of Eryri National Park.

Situated right on a cycle path, that used to be the old railway track, it puts the pub within traffic free reach (by bike or on foot) of Barmouth and it’s golden sands. With so much to explore, it’s no wonder the watering hole been a popular spot for cyclists, walkers, pub goers and dog lovers for generations.

The George also offers a great place to relax and unwind with a menu packed full of classic pub favourites and dishes created using only the best seasonal produce making us ideal whether stopping by after a long walk or ride or choosing a place to celebrate a special occasions.

The pub also loves the patter of paws and is extremely dog friendly. The bar area and snug offer roaring fires that will lull even the most excited four-legged pal to a quick slumber so you can enjoy a relaxing pint at the end of a busy day.

10 beautifully refurbished bedrooms offer a great night’s sleep with a breath-taking view worth waking up early for. The perfect way to start a new day of exploring the beauty that surrounds the pub.

A quintessential country pub, far away from the hustle and bustle of major cities, The George III Hotel has the advantage of both mountain views to the left and lakeside views to the right.

The perfect pub to stop in for a quick pint or two after hiking or cycling some of the National Park’s trails it is home to one of Wales’ most beautiful beer gardens – which was recently voted one of the best beer gardens in the UK.

Find out more at https://georgethethird.pub/

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All regional winners at 2026 National Pub & Bar Awards

East Midlands Pub & Bar of the Year: The Tollemache Arms

East of England Pub & Bar of the Year: The Gunton Arms

London Pub & Bar of the Year: The George, Fitzrovia

North East Pub & Bar of the Year: The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman’s Rest

North West Pub & Bar of the Year: Church Inn, Mobberley

Northern Ireland Pub & Bar of the Year: Guildhall Taphouse

North Scotland Pub & Bar of the Year: The Ferry Inn, Isle of Skye

South Scotland Pub & Bar of the Year: The Noble, Glasgow

South East Pub & Bar of the Year: The Mason’s Arms, Clanfield

South West Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bath Arms, Warminster

Wales Pub & Bar of the Year: George III, Dolgellau

West Midlands Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bull’s Head, Craswall

Yorkshire and the Humber Pub & Bar of the Year: The Woolly Sheep Inn, Skipton

All of the 2026 National Pub & Bar Awards winners, including county and regional, can be found HERE