Super Furry Animals add more dates to comeback tour due to phenomenal demand

Super Furry Animals have added further dates to their comeback tour due to phenomenal demand.

This week the Welsh group became the latest 1990s band to reform in the wake of Oasis and Pulp, announcing a tour next summer – their first shows in a decade.

Huw Bunford, Cian Ciaran, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce and Gruff Rhys originally announced they would play six gigs in Britain and Ireland next May.

However, today due to phenomenal demand following a sold out ticket pre-sale they added further shows to their comeback itinerary – in Glasgow (9 May), Llandudno (15 May) and London (23 May).

All remaining tickets across all shows will go on sale on Friday 3 October at 10am.

More dates added due to phenomenal demand! We've added another three shows in Glasgow (9 May), Llandudno (15 May) and London (23 May) – get your tickets quickly: https://t.co/xhu4Qp6bGE 🎟 🎟 All remaining tickets across all shows will go on sale on Friday 3 October at 10am ⏰ pic.twitter.com/TH0l785uvu — super furry animals (@superfurry) October 1, 2025

The much-loved band’s return follows Oasis getting back together for a series of stadium shows this summer, while other Britpop bands such as Pulp and Supergrass have also reunited.

The Supacabra tour starts in Dublin on May 6 and includes dates in Glasgow, Llandudno, Manchester and London before a homecoming gig at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on May 16.

The band will perform songs from their nine albums, and supports will be duo Getdown Services on all dates except London, where trio Honeyglaze will play, while Welsh six-piece Melin Melyn will appear in Cardiff.

Super Furry Animals formed in Cardiff in the early 1990s and Rhys Ifans was lead singer for a while before he left to focus on his acting career.

They released debut album Fuzzy Logic in 1996, with another eight between then and 2009, including Rings Around The World, which was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2001 and featured Sir Paul McCartney eating carrots and celery.

They built a formidable reputation as a live act, and at one time had personalised a tank for performing at festivals which Rhys said they eventually sold to Eagles singer Don Henley, a collector of military vehicles.

In 2010 the band went on a five-year hiatus, and despite playing a few gigs in 2015 and touring the UK and North America the following year, there has been no new music since Bing Bong, a single celebrating Wales qualifying for the 2016 Euros.

Rhys has released nine solo studio albums, a film score and an opera, and joined Gorillaz on stage at a gig in east London earlier this month.

The other four musicians have been playing together as Das Koolies since 2019, releasing two well-received albums.

Super Furry Animals release the previously unheard track Rock ‘N’ Roll Flu on Thursday, one of four bonus tracks on the 20-year anniversary re-release of seventh album Love Kraft on October 24. Details HERE.

