Super Furry Animals make major announcement that thrills fans

Nation.Cymru staff

There was huge excitement when Welsh rock legends Super Furry Animals announced they were to reunite after a 10 year hiatus.

Now, after 19 gigs and two pop-up shops later, they’ve officially reached the end of their Supacabra Tour and run of summer shows.

For all those SFA fans who wondered if it would be another decade before they got to see their heroes again, then the band today delivered some huge news – there will be more shows in 2027.

In a message to supporters on their mailing list, the band wrote:

‘We’ve had a great time returning to the stage as a band for the first time in 10 years and want to say diolch yn fawr to you all for supporting us this year, whether you came along to a gig, visited our pop-up shops, ordered merchandise, or picked up Precreation Percolation or the Love Kraft reissue.

‘We’re excited to exclusively share with our community that we’ll be announcing some gigs for 2027 over the next few weeks!’

The band also announced that mailing list members would be the first to hear about dates for next year, but also to keep an eye on the band’s social media for the latest updates.

It’s a busy time for the various Furry offshoots, with it being announced that frontman Gruff Rhys has been shortlisted for this year’s Welsh Music Prize with his album Dim Probs.

Keyboard wizard Cian Ciaran is to also reunite with his Acid Casuals bandmates for a unique gig at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on 2 October, kicking off Cardiff Music City Festival. They’ll also be reissuing their 2006 album Omni on 30 October.

Fans are urged to keep an eye on the Gruff, Acid Casuals, Gulp and Das Koolies social media channels for more details on upcoming gigs and news.

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