The brilliant Anthony Hopkins mural that has appeared in Port Talbot

He’s one of Port Talbot’s favourite sons and now he’s been celebrated in his hometown.

A mural by one of Wales’ leading street artists Jenks has appeared in Bridge Street in the town centre.

The striking artwork in the street art capital of Wales brilliantly captures the Hollywood star in his later yeas and features one of his most famous quotes: ‘I love life because what more is there?’

Writing on his Facebook page artist Jenks wrote: “Fancied painting this one for a while and seeing Silence of the Lambs on TV the other night has triggered this. He is alocal legend and I wanted to see what a challenge the face complexion would be. Sir Anthony Hopkins In Bridge Street, Port Talbot.”

It’s not actually the first artwork of the Welsh star in the town.

Back in 2022 a mural of the famous Port Talbot native, painted by Caerphilly-based street artist Walls by Paul, was created.

The mural, which is located on Somerset Street Lane was another stunning addition to the town’s ever growing collection of street art.

It shows the actor in his most famous role as Dr Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

The artwork of the actor comes hot on the heels of other murals to mark the acting heritage of Port Talbot

So far murals of Michael Sheen, Twin Town, Richard Burton and Peg Entwistle have appeared in the town.

The free ARTwalk app guide to all Port Talbot’s street artwork is available to download on both the App Store and Google Play, or by following the link HERE

